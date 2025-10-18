WATCH: Nizamuddin Station Clash, Vande Bharat Staff Turn Platform Into WWE Ring

Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, Delhi saw a bizarre twist in the story on October 17, 2025, with a physical brawl between the staff in the IRCTC . Because it has since gone viral, the act shows uniformed workers tossing dustbins, swinging belts and exchanging blows on the platform.

What Was The Reason For Nizamuddin IRCTC Fight?

The combat began purportedly due to a small issue, putting a water box into the train but it escalated out of proportions into a real fight. The short 30 second video clip we have watched on social media, including X, presents two males in the fight box and the others attempting to stop the fight. Every tourist and other spectators that were there were amazed to see such a riotous scene. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) took the correct decision. The Railway Police Force (RPF) arrested four participants in the staff. They were canceled and all four workers were relieved of their duty with their ID cards. In addition, a show cause notice of termination of contract was issued to the service provider and a fine penalty of 5 lakh was imposed.

निजामुद्दीन रेलवे स्टेशन पर IRCTC का बेल्ट युद्ध। दिल्ली के निजामुद्दीन स्टेशन पर वंदे भारत ट्रेन में तैनात IRCTC कर्मचारियों के बीच झड़प हुई, जिसमें उन्होंने एक-दूसरे पर डस्टबिन, बेल्ट और मुक्कों से हमला किया। सभी के चरित्र प्रमाण पत्र @RailMinIndia के पास मौजूद है 🤔 pic.twitter.com/JpW82SmMgu — Jitendar Singh Khare (@jsktravelogue) October 17, 2025







Questions That Arise After Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station Fight

The mishap has questioned the conduct and discipline of the employees working in the IRCTC in the Vande Bharat trains. Though the argument that led to the fight was petty, the fact that the violence issue was raised necessitates the need to develop more efficient conflict resolution mechanisms and controls. Spreading on the Internet, the video reminds of the importance of being professional and remaining calm even when an emergency occurs.

