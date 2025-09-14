Watch: PM Modi’s Dig At Animal Lovers: ‘Most Don’t Consider Cow An Animal’ Amid Stray Dog Row
Watch: PM Modi's Dig At Animal Lovers: 'Most Don't Consider Cow An Animal' Amid Stray Dog Row

PM Modi took a swipe at animal lovers amid the stray dog relocation debate, saying many don’t consider the cow an animal. His remarks came days after the Supreme Court ordered removal of strays from Delhi-NCR, sparking nationwide controversy.

PM Modi's witty remark on animal lovers and cows sparks laughter at Vigyan Bhawan (Photo: ANI)
PM Modi’s witty remark on animal lovers and cows sparks laughter at Vigyan Bhawan (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 14, 2025 09:15:12 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a playful swipe at animal lovers while addressing a gathering at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi, amid the heated debate over the Supreme Court’s recent order to relocate stray dogs from the national capital.

Referring to what he described as the “selective concern” of some animal lovers, PM Modi said, “Recently, I met some animal lovers.” The comment drew laughter from the audience before he added: “Why are you laughing? Our country has many such people, and the unique thing is most of them do not consider the cow as an animal.”

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was present at the event, was seen chuckling, as the remark prompted applause and went viral on social media. Modi’s comments are being widely seen as a veiled dig at the perceived hypocrisy in animal rights activism.

Supreme Court Order on Stray Dogs

The Prime Minister’s remarks come days after the Supreme Court directed civic authorities in Delhi-NCR to remove all stray dogs from the streets within eight weeks. The two-judge bench, in its August 11 order, cited a sharp rise in dog-bite incidents and rabies-related deaths, many involving children and elderly citizens.



The order has sparked a nationwide debate, pitting public safety concerns against animal welfare. Animal rights groups and celebrities criticised the ruling, warning that permanent relocation of strays to shelters could compromise their well-being.

Modi Government’s Record on Cow Protection

Since 2014, the Modi government has launched several initiatives focused on cow protection. In 2019, it established the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. The commission’s mandate includes the conservation, protection, and development of cows and their progeny.

The Prime Minister’s pointed reference to cows, often seen as sacred in Indian culture, underscores the political and cultural weight attached to animal debates in the country.

Social Media Buzz

Clips of Modi’s remarks quickly circulated online, drawing both laughter and criticism. Supporters praised the Prime Minister for calling out “double standards” in animal activism, while critics accused him of diverting attention from the Supreme Court’s controversial order.

As the debate intensifies, the Centre and Delhi government are expected to soon clarify how they plan to balance the apex court’s directive with animal welfare concerns.

Tags: PM Modi Cow remarkspm modi’Stray Dog Row

Watch: PM Modi’s Dig At Animal Lovers: ‘Most Don’t Consider Cow An Animal’ Amid Stray Dog Row

QUICK LINKS