Watch: PM Modi’s Dig At Animal Lovers: ‘Most Don’t Consider Cow An Animal’ Amid Stray Dog Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a playful swipe at animal lovers while addressing a gathering at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi, amid the heated debate over the Supreme Court’s recent order to relocate stray dogs from the national capital.

Referring to what he described as the “selective concern” of some animal lovers, PM Modi said, “Recently, I met some animal lovers.” The comment drew laughter from the audience before he added: “Why are you laughing? Our country has many such people, and the unique thing is most of them do not consider the cow as an animal.”

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was present at the event, was seen chuckling, as the remark prompted applause and went viral on social media. Modi’s comments are being widely seen as a veiled dig at the perceived hypocrisy in animal rights activism.

Supreme Court Order on Stray Dogs

The Prime Minister’s remarks come days after the Supreme Court directed civic authorities in Delhi-NCR to remove all stray dogs from the streets within eight weeks. The two-judge bench, in its August 11 order, cited a sharp rise in dog-bite incidents and rabies-related deaths, many involving children and elderly citizens.

मोदी जी का Animal Lovers पर कटाक्ष कहा – मैं कुछ दिन पहले Animal Lovers से मिला था वो गाय को Animal नही मानते ये तंज कुत्ता प्रेमियों पर लग रहा है। 😂 pic.twitter.com/m2aVtgLLbt — Narendra Modi Fan (@narendramodi177) September 12, 2025







The order has sparked a nationwide debate, pitting public safety concerns against animal welfare. Animal rights groups and celebrities criticised the ruling, warning that permanent relocation of strays to shelters could compromise their well-being.

Modi Government’s Record on Cow Protection

Since 2014, the Modi government has launched several initiatives focused on cow protection. In 2019, it established the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. The commission’s mandate includes the conservation, protection, and development of cows and their progeny.

The Prime Minister’s pointed reference to cows, often seen as sacred in Indian culture, underscores the political and cultural weight attached to animal debates in the country.

Social Media Buzz

Clips of Modi’s remarks quickly circulated online, drawing both laughter and criticism. Supporters praised the Prime Minister for calling out “double standards” in animal activism, while critics accused him of diverting attention from the Supreme Court’s controversial order.

As the debate intensifies, the Centre and Delhi government are expected to soon clarify how they plan to balance the apex court’s directive with animal welfare concerns.

ALSO READ: Case Registered Against Congress, IT Cell, Over AI-Generated Mocking of PM Modi, His Mother