Home > India > 'Watershed Moment for Kerala': PM Modi Thanks BJP Workers After Thiruvananthapuram Civic Poll Result

‘Watershed Moment for Kerala’: PM Modi Thanks BJP Workers After Thiruvananthapuram Civic Poll Result

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Kerala voters for backing BJP-NDA candidates in the 2025 local body polls, calling the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation result a “watershed moment” and criticizing the UDF and LDF.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 13, 2025 16:28:25 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked voters across Kerala for supporting BJP and NDA candidates in the state’s local body elections, while also taking a swipe at the United Democratic Front and the Left Democratic Front. 

“My gratitude to the people across Kerala who voted for BJP and NDA candidates in the local body polls in the state. Kerala is fed up of UDF and LDF. They see NDA as the only option that can deliver on good governance and build a #VikasitaKeralam with opportunities for all,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

“Thank you Thiruvananthapuram! The mandate the BJP-NDA got in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is a watershed moment in Kerala’s politics. The people are certain that the development aspirations of the state can only be addressed by our Party. Our Party will work towards this vibrant city’s growth and boost ‘Ease of Living’ for the people,” PM Modi added in his post.

“My gratitude to all hardworking BJP Karyakartas who have worked among the people, which has ensured a spectacular result in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Today is a day to recall the work and struggles of generations of Karyakartas in Kerala, who worked at the grassroots, which ensured today’s result became a reality. Our Karyakartas are our strength and we are proud of them!,” his post added.

Kerala Election Results 2025

According to the latest trends released by the State Election Commission, Kerala, the UDF led by the Congress is leading on 3155 wards. The Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the CPI(M), is ahead on 2565 wards, while the NDA, spearheaded by the BJP, is leading on 577 wards. Others have taken the lead in 532 wards. The updated figures point to a significant advantage for the UDF compared to earlier trends, especially in several urban and semi-urban pockets.

BJP Confident of NDA Gains in Central, South Kerala

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shaun George had expressed confidence that the NDA would make gains in central and south Kerala, claiming a shift of traditional UDF and Kerala Congress voters towards the BJP. “We are very confident that the BJP will secure a good margin in the central Kerala belt, and we will also achieve a strong victory this time in South Kerala. People who have traditionally depended on the UDF and Kerala Congress will shift their support to the BJP this time,” he told ANI.

Counting is continuing in several districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Mallappuram, and Kottayam, with the final results expected later in the day, once the counting is completed.

(Inputs from ANI)

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 4:28 PM IST
