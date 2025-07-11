‘We Are Unable To Comment,’ Says Air India On AAIB Report As It Hints Double Engine Shut Down

Air India says it’s standing by the families and everyone hit hardest by the AI171 crash, after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) dropped its first official report.

Air India continues to mourn the loss

Air India put out a statement saying they’re in this with the families, still mourning, and promising support. They’ve seen the AAIB’s 15-page report—a rundown of the early findings on what happened that day, June 12, when things went catastrophically wrong in Ahmedabad.

Two hundred sixty people lost their lives: 241 were on board, 19 were just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Air India says they’re working pretty closely with everyone involved—regulators, investigators, you name it. They’re cooperating with the AAIB as the investigation drags on.

What did the AAIB report reveal?

The AAIB’s first findings point to some tense moments in the cockpit—voice recorders picked up a short but crucial back-and-forth between the pilots. Technical data highlights fuel cutoff switches, and both engines acting up mid-flight.

The report also says both engines’ N2 readings dropped below idle minimums, according to the Engine and Aircraft Flight Recorder (EAFR). Too bad the aft EAFR was so battered, the usual methods couldn’t dig out the data.

