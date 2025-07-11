LIVE TV
Home > India > 'We Are Unable To Comment,' Says Air India On AAIB Report As It Hints Double Engine Shut Down

Air India vows support for families after the AI171 Ahmedabad crash killed 260. Following the AAIB’s preliminary report citing fuel cutoff switch issues and dual engine failure, the airline says it’s cooperating fully but won’t comment until the investigation concludes.

Air India on Saturday said it stands with the families of victims and those affected by the crash of flight AI171
Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 05:17:06 IST

Air India says it’s standing by the families and everyone hit hardest by the AI171 crash, after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) dropped its first official report. 

Air India continues to mourn the loss

Air India put out a statement saying they’re in this with the families, still mourning, and promising support. They’ve seen the AAIB’s 15-page report—a rundown of the early findings on what happened that day, June 12, when things went catastrophically wrong in Ahmedabad.

Two hundred sixty people lost their lives: 241 were on board, 19 were just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Air India says they’re working pretty closely with everyone involved—regulators, investigators, you name it. They’re cooperating with the AAIB as the investigation drags on.

What did the AAIB report reveal? 

The AAIB’s first findings point to some tense moments in the cockpit—voice recorders picked up a short but crucial back-and-forth between the pilots. Technical data highlights fuel cutoff switches, and both engines acting up mid-flight.

The report also says both engines’ N2 readings dropped below idle minimums, according to the Engine and Aircraft Flight Recorder (EAFR). Too bad the aft EAFR was so battered, the usual methods couldn’t dig out the data.

ALSO READ: Air India Crash In Ahmedabad: Here’s The Full Timeline Of The AI171 Disaster As New Report Hints Dual Engine Failure Seconds After Takeoff

Tags: ahmedabad plane crash, air india crash, Boeing 787 crash, Flight AI171

