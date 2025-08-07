We Women Want Conclave and Shakti Awards 2025: Dr. Radhika Raje Gaekwad on Royal Legacy, Modern Philanthropy and Social Change

At the NewsX We Women Want Conclave and Shakti Awards 2025, Dr. Radhika Raje Gaekwad, Maharani of Baroda, was honored with the Shakti Award for Excellence in Philanthropy. A symbol of regal grace and modern activism, she spoke passionately about Indian crafts, social empowerment, and preserving the true legacy of India’s royal past. “To be appreciated for something you don’t seek recognition for makes it all the more special,” she said, reflecting on her award.

Celebrating Indian Craftsmanship and Handloom

Wearing a vibrant handwoven ikat on National Handloom Day, Dr. Gaekwad expressed pride in India’s artisanal heritage. She highlighted how each handcrafted piece is unique and deeply tied to Indian identity. Stressing the need to revive and dignify traditional crafts, she shared her ongoing efforts to restore real zari Chanderis in Madhya Pradesh and the Bodha Shalloo from Banaras. Through her foundation and initiatives like UA, she connects designers with artisans, ensuring craft revival remains sustainable and inclusive. “India is bespoke, everything made by hand here tells a unique story,” she emphasized.

Uplifting the LGBTQ+ Community Through Livelihood

Dr. Gaekwad’s impact also extends to marginalized communities, particularly the LGBTQ+ population. Through her Gazra Café in western India, she offers employment and dignity to queer individuals, funding life-changing procedures like gender affirmation surgeries. Her work addresses mental health, visibility, and economic independence, underlining the importance of informed allyship and inclusive growth.

“People want to help, they just need to be informed and shown the way,” she noted.

Reclaiming Royal Narratives in Pop Culture

Reacting to misrepresentations of royals in recent media, Dr. Gaekwad called for a more nuanced portrayal of India’s pre-independence rulers. She criticized the persistent stereotype of royalty as decadent, emphasizing their historic contributions to architecture, administration, and culture. Her viral open letter sparked widespread support, highlighting the importance of authentic historical storytelling.

“To reduce centuries of leadership to a caricature is both unfair and inaccurate,” she asserted.

Legacy, Leadership, and Family Values

Crediting her parents for instilling purpose and compassion, Dr. Gaekwad reflected on the values of activism and empathy she inherited. She also shared stories of past Maharanis who championed women’s literacy — legacies she now builds on through her social and cultural work.

“Between my father’s idealism and my mother’s compassion, I’ve been gifted the tools to serve,” she said warmly.

With deep roots and a forward-looking vision, Dr. Radhika Raje Gaekwad continues to redefine royalty in modern India.

