Weather Report For August 25, 2025: Delhi To Expect Scattered Thunderstorms, Light Rains Expected In Mumbai

Weather Report For August 25, 2025: Delhi To Expect Scattered Thunderstorms, Light Rains Expected In Mumbai

After facing heavy downpour and thunderstorm on August 23 and 24, 2025, the Delhiites will brace themselves for another round of scattered thunderstorms on August 25, 2025.

Representative image
Representative image

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 25, 2025 06:20:13 IST

After facing heavy downpour and thunderstorm on August 23 and 24, 2025, the Delhiites will brace themselves for another round of scattered thunderstorms on August 25, 2025. The maximum temperature will be 28 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will hover at 26 degrees Celsius. According to AQI.in, Delhi will experience moderate or heavy rain with thunder. The humidity percentage will be 94 per cent and the wind speed will be 19 km/h. With the Air Quality Index of 76, the AQI level in Delhi will remain moderate. 

How will be the weather conditions in Mumbai?

Heavy rains have been recorded in Mumbai with over 900 mm rain registered between August 16 and 19. The light rains have come as a respite for the metropolitan city which has been struck with waterlogging and jams in many areas due to heavy rainfall. Today, August 25, 2025, Mumbai will experience light rains with the maximum temperature at 27 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature hovering at 26 degrees Celsius. 

However, despite the forecast of light rains, the residents now again need to take all precautions. It is because the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall from Tuesday, 26 August 2025. The IMD has also warned the residents to brace for wet days ahead. 

How people should protect themselves and their families during the heavy rains?

The people in Mumbai and Delhi as well should make adequate arrangements to deal with the heavy downpour. This will help them ensure that they are well-stocked in case of any emergencies. They should keep also keep checking the weather updates and also follow the IMD advisory in case of rainfall. According to the advisory, during heavy downpours, people should be informed of the necessary news updates. They should also avoid travelling outside unnecessarily somewhere unless important because that can increase the chances of accidents.

