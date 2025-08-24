Weather Report For August 24, 2025: Delhi To Expect Another Heavy Thunderstorm, Light Rain Conditions In Mumbai

Delhiites faced heavy downpour on August 23, 2025 and can expect another heavy thunderstorm today, August 24, 2025, Sunday with a maximum temperature hovering at 31 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature at 26 degrees Celsius. However, according to the AQI.in, in a contrast to the thunderstorm, the residents can feel excessive heat at the Jagdish Sachdeva Marg, Kailash Park, Block 4, Moti Nagar, Delhi. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is 91 and is reported as moderate. Also, the recent visibility is 2.8km with a 75 per cent cloud coverage, so the residents are advised to plan accordingly.

What will be the weather conditions in Mumbai?

Light rains are expected in Mumbai on 24th August, 2025, Sunday with the maximum temperature at 28 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature hovering at 26 degrees Celsius. However, the residents now again need to take all precautions, because the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall from Tuesday, 26 August 2025. The IMD has also warned the residents to brace for wet days ahead.

In Mumbai, heavy rainfall has been recorded recently that led to severe waterlogging and a lot of problems for the civilians. It is because of this heavy downpour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Palghar districts. The residents were warned of a very heavy rainfall in the isolated regions due to this red alert. Multiple local train services were also cancelled for August 21, 2025, due to heavy waterlogging in several regions.

How people should protect themselves and their families during the heavy rains?

The people in Mumbai and Delhi as well should make adequate arrangements to deal with the heavy downpour. This will help them ensure that they are well-stocked in case of any emergencies. They should keep also keep checking the weather updates and also follow the IMD advisory in case of rainfall. According to the advisory, during heavy downpours, people should be informed of the necessary news updates. They should also avoid travelling outside unnecessarily somewhere unless important because that can increase the chances of accidents.

