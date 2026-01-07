LIVE TV
Weather Today, January 7, 2026: Cold Wave Hits Delhi, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan; Chennai on Yellow Alert

Weather Today, January 7, 2026: Cold Wave Hits Delhi, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan; Chennai on Yellow Alert

On January 7, 2026, Northern, Central, and Eastern India face a severe cold wave and dense fog, causing travel disruptions, while Chennai and nearby areas are under a yellow alert for heavy rain.

Weather Today, January 7, 2026: Cold Wave Hits Delhi, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan; Chennai on Yellow Alert

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 7, 2026 05:15:54 IST

Weather Today, January 7, 2026: Cold Wave Hits Delhi, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan; Chennai on Yellow Alert

On January 7, 2026, Northern, Central, and Eastern India were ravaged by and suffered together in a severe winter. A significant cold wave, together with severe fog of varying intensity, enveloped the main states of the country, such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, and Rajasthan. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has alerted people about travel disruptions and health risks as visibility dropped to extremely low levels and temperatures reached dangerously low levels.

Yellow Alert Issued for Chennai Amid Bay of Bengal Low Pressure

A yellow alert has been issued for Chennai and its neighbouring areas by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) following the formation of a low-pressure system over the southwest Bay of Bengal. The formation would intensify into a depression on January 8 and may subsequently bring winds of 50-60 kmph with moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. Waterlogging, flash floods, and rough seas are predicted to have an impact on fishing and other related activities. Temperatures can go down as low as 24°C-28°C as rains seem to lash the region. People have been advised to stay indoors and not venture out, even as residents have been instructed to secure loose items and keep their ears glued to quick updates on the weather. These will be the most affected in Tamil Nadu and other regions, such as Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry, due to this system for the next 48 hours, with emergency services at work.

Regional Breakdown

  • Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab woke up to complete fog cover in the morning, and isolated areas had the continuation of cold weather. Delhi’s temperature range was 15°C–19°C for the day and around 7°C–8°C at night, which made all outdoor activities difficult to perform.

  • Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were fully placed under “Cold Day” conditions, as there was no day without heavy fog throughout the morning, which made it very difficult for people to go to work and for farmers to tend to their fields.

  • In Rajasthan, the cold wave was reported in different parts, especially in East Rajasthan, where cold day conditions prevailed, while West Rajasthan was under threat of dense fog.

  • Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh also caught up with the cold wave alert list, hence advising people to minimise their exposure to the outside.

  • The Eastern and Northeastern states experienced cold days over the territories of West Bengal and Sikkim, in addition to the very weak fog in some areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Odisha.

Himalayan Alerts

The Western Disturbance resulted in light to moderate rain or snowfall to the Western Himalayas, that is, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Ground frost was also a danger in low-lying areas of Uttarakhand.

 

Travel Disruptions Loom

Dense fog was a threat to airports, highways, and railways. Low visibility was creating unsafe driving conditions and making trips take longer in the regions affected by the weather. The authorities recommended being careful, having warm clothes, and checking the situation regularly.

 

This cold spell highlights North India’s vulnerability to extreme winter weather, impacting millions amid the ongoing fog season.

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 5:15 AM IST
Weather Today, January 7, 2026: Cold Wave Hits Delhi, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan; Chennai on Yellow Alert

