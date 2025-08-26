Weather Turns Severe Across J&K And Ladakh, Landslides, Flooding And Snowfall Reported

Weather conditions across Jammu and Kashmir, including the Union Territory of Ladakh, have seen a drastic change over the past several days, resulting in widespread disruption and concern across both regions.

In the Jammu province, several areas have been affected by landslides and flash flooding, particularly in hilly terrains and along vulnerable highway stretches. Road connectivity has been impacted in parts of Ramban, Doda, and Poonch districts where landslides triggered by heavy rains have blocked major routes.

Meanwhile, in Kashmir Valley, continuous rainfall in both the plains and higher reaches has thrown normal life out of gear. Waterlogging has been reported in several urban areas, while in rural and mountainous zones, there are growing fears of soil erosion and slope instability.

In Ladakh, Kargil district has witnessed its season’s first significant snowfall. Since last evening, Zanskar and adjoining areas have received heavy snow. So far, around one foot of snow has been recorded in the hilly regions of Kargil and Zanskar, while about six inches of snow has accumulated in the lower plains. Fresh snowfall continues, with temperatures dropping sharply.

The Meteorological Department has issued a weather advisory, particularly for the upper reaches of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, warning of continued precipitation and possible disruptions. People living in vulnerable zones have been advised to remain indoors and follow all guidelines issued by local administrations and disaster management authorities.

Authorities are on high alert and monitoring the evolving situation. Rescue teams and road clearance machinery have been kept ready in sensitive zones as a precautionary measure.

