Weather Update Today (10 May 2026): Gujarat Faces Extreme Heat, Jammu & Kashmir Receives Snowfall; Rain and Storms Likely in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chennai and Hyderabad

India is having weird weather this May. Some places like Rajasthan and Gujarat are extremely hot with temperatures going over 44°C in areas. At the time other parts of the country like the south and east are getting ready for big thunderstorms lightning and a lot of rain. The hill states are even feeling winds and getting some snow, which is not normal for this time of year. The India Meteorological Department says this big difference in weather shows that Indias weather patterns are changing fast before the monsoon season making it hard to predict what the weather will be like, in different parts of the country.

Will Cold Winds, Rain and Snow Continue in the Hills?

The Himalayan belt will be cooler than the plains for a days. This is because Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may get some rain and snow in the higher areas. This is happening because of a Disturbance that is coming.

In Srinagar it will be pretty cool. The temperature will be between 9°C and maximum 19°C. It will be cloudy in the evening. The winds will be cool. The Himalayan belt areas like Gulmarg and Sonamarg may get some snow. This will happen at altitudes, in the Himalayan belt.

Why Is India Getting Hotter So Quickly?

The weather people say that a few big systems in the air are making the temperature go up fast. We have winds coming from the northwest not many clouds and it is taking a long time for moisture to get in so it is getting very hot in the northwest part of India. The people who watch the weather say that it may get even hotter in places like Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh over the week the temperature may go up by 3 to 5 degrees. It was very hot in Phalodi in Rajasthan it got up to 44.8 degrees, which’s one of the hottest temperatures in the country right now. The heat is also very bad, in cities because of the urban heat the fact that there is a lot of concrete and the humidity is going up so people are feeling very uncomfortable.

the Heat Wave Alerts .

Delhi-NCR: Temperatures may touch 46°C this week

Punjab and Haryana: Hot and dry conditions intensifying

Uttar Pradesh: Day temperatures crossing 43°C

West Rajasthan: Severe heat wave warning for 7 days

Gujarat: Heat wave alert till May 14

Ahmedabad: High heat stress conditions likely

Vidarbha Region: Dry heat and strong sunlight expected

Detailed Weather Report for Delhi .

Conditions: Sunny, hazy, and hot.

Max Temperature: 39°C

Min Temperature: 30°C

Wind: Moderate, from the East/South at 6-10 mph.

Humidity: 30–40%.

Delhi-NCR Weather

Minimum: 26°C

Maximum: 39°C

Delhi-NCR will have mainly skies. It is going to be really hot in the afternoon. The wind will blow at around 3.5 km/h. Temperatures in Delhi-NCR could go up to 45°C this week. Pollution and dry winds, in Delhi-NCR will make the heat feel even worse.

Punjab Weather

Minimum: 24°C

Maximum: 37°C

Punjab is going to be very hot. The temperature in Chandigarh will probably go up to 44 degree Celsius this week. The heat in Punjab will be quite high, with Chandigarh experiencing temperatures of 44 degree Celsius.

Ahmedabad Weather

Minimum: 29°C

Maximum: 44°C

Ahmedabad is still really hot. The afternoons are extremely hot. The nights are warm. This means it does not cool down much at night. The heat stress, in Ahmedabad remains severe.

Rajasthan Weather

Minimum: 22°C

Maximum: 44°C

Rajasthan is still the place in India. Jaipur and Jodhpur and Phalodi are still dealing with bad heat. The desert winds are making things worse during the day. Rajasthan is really hot because of these desert winds. Rajasthan stays hot because of this heat, in Rajasthan.

Jammu and Kashmir Weather

Minimum: 9°C

Maximum: 19°C

Pleasant weather will prevail in Srinagar Valley during the day. However it might. Rain lightly in the higher areas.

Karnataka Weather

Minimum: 24°C

Maximum: 35°C

Coastal and interior Karnataka may get some rain. This rain will be. It will be accompanied by lightning. The wind will also be blowing at speeds of 30 to 50 kilometers per hour, in Coastal and interior Karnataka.

Uttar Pradesh Weather

Minimum: 26°C

Maximum: 37°C

The weather in Lucknow and the areas around it is going to be really hot and dry. It is going to get even hotter by the middle of the week. Temperatures, in Lucknow are expected to go up to 43°C when the sun’s strong.

Chennai Weather

Minimum: 28°C

Maximum: 36°C

The weather in Chennai is going to be partly cloudy. There is a chance of thunderstorms in the evening in Chennai. The humidity levels in Chennai will stay high. This will make people feel uncomfortable in Chennai. The coastal winds in Chennai will be moderate.. People will still feel uncomfortable in Chennai because of the high humidity levels, in Chennai.

Mumbai Weather

Minimum: 30°C

Maximum: 34°C

The weather in Mumbai is going to be really humid. Mumbai will have a lot of moisture in the air because of the sea breeze. There will be some clouds, in the sky. It is possible that Mumbai will have a few more clouds today than before.. Mumbai is not going to have heavy rain today.

Hyderabad Weather

Minimum: 26°C

Maximum: 36°C

Hyderabad will probably see winds and some thunderstorms later in the evening. This is because the weather that comes before the monsoon is starting to happen. Hyderabad is going to experience this weather change, with gusty winds and isolated thunderstorms.

Q & A

1. Are there any travel or safety warnings? The Indian Meteorological Department has said that people should stay inside when it is hot outside especially during the afternoon. The Indian Meteorological Department also says that when there are thunderstorms it is an idea to stay indoors. This is what the Indian Meteorological Department is telling people who live in areas where the heat’s very bad. The Indian Meteorological Department wants people to be safe so they are giving this advice to everyone, in heat wave regions. 2. Will temperatures rise across the country? Northwest India is going to be really hot this week. The temperature in Northwest India may go up by 3°C to 5°C. This is a change, for Northwest India. 3. Which city is expected to remain hottest? Rajasthan’s Phalodi and Ahmedabad are among the hottest regions, with temperatures touching nearly 45°C. 3. Where will it snow today? Higher areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh might see some snow. It could be snow, in some places. The snow might happen alone in some areas. Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are expecting it. Snowfall might occur in reaches. 5. Will there be any rain today? It is going to rain. There will be thunderstorms, in some areas of South India, eastern India and the Himalayan regions. The weather forecast says that South India and eastern India will get rain and thunderstorms and the same thing will happen in the regions.

Rising Temperatures Bring Major Climate Challenges Across India

Rising temperatures can cause dehydration, heatstroke, a surge in electricity demand and water shortages in cities. Health experts say that kids, people and those who work outside are most at risk.

Farmers may also be affected as the soil gets drier quickly in areas with heat waves. At the time people are using more electricity, for cooling, which is already going up in several states.