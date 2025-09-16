"We're all facing a big disaster, there has been a huge loss to our lives and property": Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday addressed the multi-purpose Tehsil Diwas organised across the state from his residence, highlighting that the recent natural disasters have caused a huge loss to lives and property in the state.

While addressing the event, CM Dhami stressed the continuous floods and landslides being faced by the state since August 5, which have resulted in a massive loss of lives, property and our resources.

“We are all facing a big disaster at this time, and the disaster that started on 5th August is continuing. Due to this, there has been a huge loss to our lives and property and our resources have been affected by this disaster. All the roads, electricity and wires in different areas have been affected and a lot of our resources have been invested in this,” CM Dhami said.

Earlier today, CM Dhami conducted an on-site inspection of Maldevta and Kesarwala areas in Dehradun district, which have been severely affected by heavy rainfall.

During the visit, he also instructed officials to accelerate relief and rescue operations and assured local residents of all possible assistance.

The Chief Minister stated that excessive rainfall has caused extensive damage to roads, bridges, and government property across different parts of the state, significantly impacting people’s daily lives. He directed officials to ensure that blocked routes are reopened at the earliest and that the supply of safe drinking water and electricity is restored without delay.

He further added that state and district administration teams are continuously active in the field, with all departments working in close coordination to carry out relief, rescue, and rehabilitation efforts. Considering the rising water levels in rivers, he emphasised that special caution is being taken to deal with any potential disaster.

The Chief Minister is also continuously reviewing the situation at the State Emergency Operations Centre and monitoring conditions across various districts while maintaining regular contact with district officials. He instructed authorities to address the concerns of every affected citizen on a priority basis.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over the phone to get a detailed update on the situation arising from heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke with the chief minister, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

“There has been a lot of damage to houses and government properties. Livelihood is affected..PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with me this morning and took all the details about the …” Dhami said. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.