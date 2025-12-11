‘We’re Getting To Know Each…’: What Piyush Goyal Said On Trade Talks With The US?

Negotiations for the trade deal between India and the United States are moving ahead smoothly, with substantial talks already held, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, Goyal explained that an agreement is only finalised when both sides benefit, adding that setting deadlines can lead to errors.

“Negotiations are progressing well. We’ve had substantive discussions over several rounds of negotiations. In the past, I think five rounds have happened. The current visit is not a negotiating round. The current visit is a new deputy United States Trade Representative (USTR) who has joined about three months ago. It’s his first visit to India. We’re getting to know each other…We had very good substantive discussions,” he said.

“But I have said on record that a deal is only done when both sides stand to benefit. We should never negotiate with deadlines because you tend to make mistakes then,” he added.

Answering a query about reported remarks of United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer that US has received best ever trade deal from India, Goyal said “the happiness of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) is very much welcome.

“I do believe that if they are very happy, they should be signing on the dotted line,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Goyal expressed optimism about ongoing trade negotiations with the United States, stating that discussions are “progressing well” towards a bilateral trade agreement.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Rajasthani Pravasi Divas, Goyal said a US trade delegation has been in India since Tuesday, and talks have been advancing positively. “All agreements have many diversified angles. Many dots have been connected,” the minister said.

The minister noted that the latest exchanges allowed both sides to better understand each other’s concerns and interests. He said the discussions remain focused and constructive, and that India is committed to continuing the process in a steady manner. While he did not give a timeline for any agreement, he made clear that progress depends on mutual benefit.

With inputs from ANI