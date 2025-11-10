West Bengal SIR 2025: How to Download Voter List and Link Your EPIC with Mobile Number Step-by-Step

In West Bengal, SIR stands for Special Intensive Revision, a voter roll verification and correction drive conducted by the Election Commission of India. This large-scale campaign ensures that electoral rolls remain accurate and up to date ahead of major elections, including the 2026 Assembly polls. During SIR, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) visit households to:

Verify voter information



Collect new voter registration forms



Correct errors and remove ineligible names

How to Download the West Bengal Voter List

Visit the Chief Electoral Officer’s website: ceowestbengal.nic.in

Click on “Elector Roll SIR 2025”



Select your district, assembly constituency, and polling station



Enter the CAPTCHA and click “Download Selected PDF” to get the voter list

Alternatively:

Go to voters.eci.gov.in (Voter Portal)



Choose “Download Elector Roll”



Select:



State: West Bengal





District and Assembly Segment





Roll Type: Final Roll 2025



Download the voter list for your area

How to Link EPIC with Mobile Number

Visit voters.eci.gov.in or use the Voter Helpline app



Log in or register using your mobile number and EPIC details



Click on “Form 8” for correction/update



Verify details and enter your mobile number before submitting

Or, visit your Electoral Registration Office (ERO) to submit Form 8 physically

Your EPIC will be updated within 15 days, ensuring accurate voter details and timely election notifications.