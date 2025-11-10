West Bengal SIR 2025: How to Download Voter List and Link Your EPIC with Mobile Number Step-by-Step

In West Bengal, SIR stands for Special Intensive Revision, a voter roll verification and correction drive conducted by the Election Commission of India. This large-scale campaign ensures that electoral rolls remain accurate and up to date ahead of major elections, including the 2026 Assembly polls. During SIR, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) visit households to:
-
Verify voter information
-
Collect new voter registration forms
-
Correct errors and remove ineligible names
How to Download the West Bengal Voter List
-
Visit the Chief Electoral Officer’s website: ceowestbengal.nic.in
-
Click on “Elector Roll SIR 2025”
-
Select your district, assembly constituency, and polling station
-
Enter the CAPTCHA and click “Download Selected PDF” to get the voter list
Alternatively:
-
Go to voters.eci.gov.in (Voter Portal)
-
Choose “Download Elector Roll”
-
Select:
-
State: West Bengal
-
District and Assembly Segment
-
Roll Type: Final Roll 2025
-
Download the voter list for your area
How to Link EPIC with Mobile Number
-
Visit voters.eci.gov.in or use the Voter Helpline app
-
Log in or register using your mobile number and EPIC details
-
Click on “Form 8” for correction/update
-
Verify details and enter your mobile number before submitting
-
Or, visit your Electoral Registration Office (ERO) to submit Form 8 physically
Your EPIC will be updated within 15 days, ensuring accurate voter details and timely election notifications.
Shubhi is a seasoned content writer with 6 years of experience in digital media. Specializing in news, lifestyle, health, sports, space, optical illusions, and trending topics, she crafts engaging, SEO-friendly content that informs and captivates readers. Passionate about storytelling, Shubhi blends accuracy with creativity to deliver impactful articles across diverse domains.