West Bengal SIR 2025: How to Download Voter List and Link Your EPIC with Mobile Number Step-by-Step

West Bengal’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) updates voter rolls. Learn how to download the voter list and link to EPIC-mobile.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 10, 2025 11:02:03 IST

In West Bengal, SIR stands for Special Intensive Revision, a voter roll verification and correction drive conducted by the Election Commission of India. This large-scale campaign ensures that electoral rolls remain accurate and up to date ahead of major elections, including the 2026 Assembly polls. During SIR, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) visit households to:

  • Verify voter information

  • Collect new voter registration forms

  • Correct errors and remove ineligible names

How to Download the West Bengal Voter List

  • Visit the Chief Electoral Officer’s website: ceowestbengal.nic.in

  • Click on “Elector Roll SIR 2025”

  • Select your district, assembly constituency, and polling station

  • Enter the CAPTCHA and click “Download Selected PDF” to get the voter list

Alternatively:

  • Go to voters.eci.gov.in (Voter Portal)

  • Choose “Download Elector Roll”

  • Select:

    • State: West Bengal

    • District and Assembly Segment

    • Roll Type: Final Roll 2025

  • Download the voter list for your area

How to Link EPIC with Mobile Number

  • Visit voters.eci.gov.in or use the Voter Helpline app

  • Log in or register using your mobile number and EPIC details

  • Click on “Form 8” for correction/update

  • Verify details and enter your mobile number before submitting

  • Or, visit your Electoral Registration Office (ERO) to submit Form 8 physically

Your EPIC will be updated within 15 days, ensuring accurate voter details and timely election notifications.

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 11:02 AM IST
