‘What Are You Doing?’ Japanese Tourists Fold Hands And Apologize After Facing Harassment For Wearing Swimsuits At Holy Varanasi Ghat On Christmas | Watch

A viral video from Varanasi shows Japanese tourists being harassed at Dashashwamedh Ghat on Christmas after being falsely accused of urinating in the Ganges. The family folded hands and apologized as a crowd abused and chased them away.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 28, 2025 20:43:14 IST

On December 25th, a group of Japanese tourists visiting Varanasi with their families faced shocking harassment near Dashashwamedh Ghat. A viral video circulating online shows the tourists being verbally abused by a crowd, despite the family appearing peaceful and non-confrontational.

Forced to Apologize Amid Mob Intimidation

In the video, one of the Japanese tourists is seen folding his hands and apologizing to the crowd. The family, who wore Santa Claus crowns and swimsuits, were intimidated, verbally abused, and ultimately chased away from the ghat. Witnesses reported that the situation nearly escalated to physical violence.



False Accusation Sparks Mob Reaction

The harassment reportedly began after a member of the crowd falsely accused the tourists of urinating in the Ganges River. There is no evidence to support this claim, yet the video of the incident has gone viral, prompting widespread outrage on social media. Local residents condemned the behavior, calling it “completely unacceptable” to mistreat tourists from a friendly country based on an unsubstantiated accusation.

Social Media Reacts: ‘Shameful Behavior Towards Guests’

The video has sparked strong reactions online. Users expressed shock that such mistreatment occurred in a city where the sentiment of “Atithi Devo Bhava” (Guest is God) is highly valued. Many noted that even if the tourists had done something wrong, the situation could have been handled politely without humiliating them.

Netizens Condemn Harassment

Several social media users called out the incident. On X, a user wrote:
 “I apologize on behalf of all Indians to those people and the people of Japan. The horrific terror of the mob in Modi’s stronghold, Varanasi. Unbelievable scenes! Just because they were wearing Santa Claus hats and swimsuits? Such acts fuel global racism against Indians and ruin tourism.”

Another user added:
 “I studied in Varanasi and tourists were never harassed there. This is very bad for business. The tourists seem to be from Southeast Asia… This will go viral and you will see a decline in tourist numbers. We are becoming extremely intolerant as a society.”

Family Shaken After Incident

 The Japanese family, including women and daughters, appeared visibly frightened in the viral video. Three to four individuals were seen repeatedly harassing the tourists, who tried to stay calm while apologizing to the crowd.

Global Attention on Varanasi Mob Incident

The incident has drawn international attention, highlighting concerns about the safety of tourists in India and the impact of mob harassment on the country’s image. The video continues to circulate widely, prompting calls for stricter measures to protect visitors at holy and tourist sites.

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 8:43 PM IST
