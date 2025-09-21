LIVE TV
What Will PM Modi Announce At 5 PM Today? A Look Back At His Four Landmark Addresses

What Will PM Modi Announce At 5 PM Today? A Look Back At His Four Landmark Addresses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 PM today. While the subject is unconfirmed, speculation points to GST 2.0. Here’s a look back at four critical occasions when PM Modi addressed the nation on major national issues.

PM Modi’s national addresses have shaped key moments in India’s history (Photo: Canva modified)
PM Modi’s national addresses have shaped key moments in India’s history (Photo: Canva modified)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 21, 2025 15:28:21 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country at 5 PM today, his office confirmed. Although the specific topic is yet to be ascertained, there is widespread speculation that he could speak about the Goods and Services Tax (GST) 2.0 changes, which come into effect on Monday, September 22. Alternatively, he could speak about the US tightening of H1B visa and discussions related to India’s trade and tariffs.

Since becoming PM in 2014, PM Modi has regularly employed television speeches to update the public on key national developments. Below are four significant times when he spoke to the nation concerning critical issues:

1. Demonetisation – November 8, 2016

On November 8, 2016, PM Modi declared the demonetisation of ₹500 and ₹1,000 banknotes. In a dramatic primetime speech, he declared: “To deprive corruption and black money of their main instrument, we have made a decision that the five hundred rupee and thousand rupee currency notes currently in circulation will cease to be legal tender at midnight tonight.” This surprise announcement made almost 85% of India’s circulating currency obsolete, a drastic economic overhaul.

2. Balakot Airstrikes – March 12, 2019

After the Pulwama terror attack, PM Modi spoke to the nation to inform people about the Balakot airstrikes against terrorist camps on the other side of the border. The speech emphasised India’s resolve towards national security and its intent to take firm action against terrorism.

3. COVID-19 Lockdowns – March-April 2020

PM Modi in the pandemic also addressed the country on March 24, 2020, declaring a three-week nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. He again made a speech on April 14, 2020, further extending the lockdown. In 2021, he also made the announcement regarding the free vaccination drive for all adults from June 21, highlighting the government’s role in public health.

4. Operation Sindoor – May 12, 2025

PM Modi’s most recent address before today was on May 12, 2025, when he briefed the nation on Operation Sindoor, India’s counterstrike following the terror attack in Pahalgam. The speech reinforced national security measures and highlighted the government’s proactive response to threats.

These addresses have always been open lines of communication to apprise citizens of key national choices, economic reform, public security, and security initiatives. The current address is being keenly observed, with GST 2.0 reforms and global policy realignments in the pipeline.

What Will PM Modi Announce At 5 PM Today? A Look Back At His Four Landmark Addresses

