What's Next For Mehul Choksi As Belgian Court Approves Fugitive Jeweller's Extradition To India

What’s Next For Mehul Choksi As Belgian Court Approves Fugitive Jeweller’s Extradition To India

According to reports, the Antwerp court upheld Choksi’s arrest by Belgian authorities as valid, based on India’s extradition request.

Mehul Choksi (ANI)
Mehul Choksi (ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 18, 2025 09:59:25 IST

What's Next For Mehul Choksi As Belgian Court Approves Fugitive Jeweller's Extradition To India

In a major boost to India’s efforts to bring back Mehul Choksi, a court in Antwerp, Belgium, on Friday dismissed his appeal against extradition. The ruling marks a significant step toward his return to India, where he faces charges in the Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.

What exactly happened?

According to reports, the Antwerp court upheld Choksi’s arrest by Belgian authorities as valid, based on India’s extradition request. Choksi was detained in Belgium on April 11, 2024, following the request made by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In September, the Antwerp Court of Appeals heard his plea challenging the extradition.

The verdict is a serious blow to Choksi, who is accused of orchestrating a massive bank fraud along with his nephew Nirav Modi. While Nirav Modi remains in a London prison facing separate extradition proceedings, Choksi is accused of siphoning off Rs 6,400 crore out of the total Rs 13,000 crore scam, according to the CBI chargesheet.

During the proceedings, India submitted strong evidence of financial fraud, fund diversion, and Choksi’s repeated attempts to evade the law. The CBI sent teams to Belgium several times and also hired a private European law firm to assist in the case, according to Hindustan Times report.

The Indian government assured Belgian authorities that if extradited, Choksi would be held in Barrack No. 12 at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, which complies with European human rights standards. The government promised he would have access to clean water, adequate food, medical facilities, newspapers, television, and would not face solitary confinement.

India has also maintained that Choksi remains an Indian citizen, disputing his claim of Antiguan nationality. He had argued that he surrendered his Indian citizenship in 2018 after obtaining an Antiguan passport in 2017.

What’s next for him?

Officials said Choksi still has the option to appeal the Antwerp court’s decision in a higher court. “He may not return immediately, but this is a major breakthrough,” an official familiar with the case said, according to Hindustan Times.

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 9:59 AM IST
