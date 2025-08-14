LIVE TV
Which Year Of Independence Day Is In 2025: 78th Or 79th?

India will celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025, marking 79 years since the nation gained freedom from British colonial rule in 1947. The day will witness flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural programmes, and official events across the country. The government has yet to announce this year’s theme, which traditionally focuses on unity, patriotism, and national progress.

India is all set to mark its Independence day or Swatantrata Diwas on August 15 (tomorrow – Friday). The day commemorates India’s freedom from more than 200 years of British colonial rule, achieved on August 15, 1947. People across the country celebrate with enthusiasm. Schools, colleges, offices, and government buildings conduct flag-hoisting ceremonies and cultural programmes. 

Communities also organise patriotic events to honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters. Independence Day serves as a reminder of the nation’s journey to sovereignty and the importance of unity, peace, and development. The occasion remains one of India’s most significant national events.

Independence Day 2025: Clarifying the 78th or 79th Celebration Debate

In 2025, India will celebrate its 79th Independence Day. Every year, confusion arises about whether to count it as the 78th or 79th celebration. Many people subtract 1947 from 2025 and conclude 78 years. However, this calculation overlooks the first celebration itself, which took place on August 15, 1947, the day India gained independence. When counting that day as the first Independence Day, 2025 becomes the 79th celebration. This correction helps in maintaining historical accuracy and avoids repeated misconceptions regarding the number of years since India achieved freedom from British colonial rule.

The Government of India has not yet declared the official theme for Independence Day 2025. Every year, the theme focuses on unity, patriotism, social progress, and recognising the sacrifices of India’s freedom fighters. In previous years, the celebrations highlighted the values of equality, national integrity, and development. This year’s theme is expected to follow similar principles, with a possible emphasis on national growth and collective responsibility towards the country’s future. Once announced, the theme will guide various cultural, educational, and social activities planned for the celebrations across different states and regions in India.

Nation to Host Grand Independence Day Celebrations Across India

Independence Day holds great significance as it honours the courage and sacrifice of India’s freedom fighters. Celebrations take place in every state capital, government office, school, and public square.

Citizens participate in parades, cultural performances, and community events. The official programme in New Delhi begins with a Guard of Honour by the Armed Forces and Delhi Police to the Prime Minister. 

The PM then unfurls the tricolour, followed by the National Anthem and a 21-gun salute. Indian Air Force helicopters will shower flower petals over Red Fort, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his Independence Day address.

