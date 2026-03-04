LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi? Srinagar MP Booked By J&K Police Over Alleged ‘Misleading’ Social Media Posts On Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran War

J&K Police booked NC MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and former Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu over alleged circulation of misleading social media content linked to recent Middle East tensions.

Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi (Image:ANI)

Published By: Kamal Kumar
Published: March 4, 2026 12:57:35 IST

National Conference leader and Member of Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi was booked by Jammu and Kashmir Police for allegedly “creating fear, disturbing public order, and inciting unlawful activities”.

The FIR was registered by J&K Police against the NC leader on Tuesday (March 3, 2026), following his social media posts on the recent Middle East turmoil.

Along with Mehdi, former Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu was also booked for allegedly circulating false and misleading content across digital media platforms.

“The police acted on credible inputs regarding the circulation of false, fabricated and misleading content across digital and social media platforms with the intent to create fear, disturb public order, and incite unlawful activities and has registered cases against Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and Junaid Azim Mattu in connection with the matter,” a police spokesperson said.

Ruhullah: Scion Of Prominent J&K Shia Family

Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi is currently serving as a Member of Parliament from the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency on the ticket of the National Conference. He had earlier served as a cabinet minister between 2009–2015 in Omar Abdullah’s erstwhile government.

Father A Cleric; Legacy Of Shia Scholarship

Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi was born in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, into a prominent religious and political family.

The Aga family has long been influential within the region’s Shia Muslim community, known for its legacy of religious scholarship and leadership.

His father, Aga Syed Mehdi, was a respected cleric and politician who played an important role in shaping the region’s religious and political landscape.

Growing up in an environment shaped by religious influence and political engagement, Ruhullah Mehdi received his early education at Tyndale Biscoe School.

Following the untimely death of his father in 2000, he entered politics, carrying forward his family’s public and political legacy.

Ruhullah Hits Back At J&K Police

In a post on X after the FIR was registered against him, the NC MP lambasted the J&K Police, saying that “some fools in J&K Police and administration think that by withdrawing/downgrading my security detail and suspending my Facebook account will stop me from calling out their atrocities. It is laughable!”

“Neither am I fascinated by these petty things nor scared by their absence around me,” he added.

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 12:57 PM IST
QUICK LINKS