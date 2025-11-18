LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is Anmol Bishnoi? Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother And Gangster Wanted In Baba Siddique Murder Case, Likely To Be Extradited To India From US

Who Is Anmol Bishnoi? Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother And Gangster Wanted In Baba Siddique Murder Case, Likely To Be Extradited To India From US

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, wanted in the high-profile Baba Siddiqui murder case, is expected to be deported to India from the United States. According to several media reports, the deportation process of Anmol Bishnoi from the US has been finalised. This move is significant as Indian authorities aim to break the international operations of the Bishnoi gang, which is believed to have been running from North America.

Anmol Bishnoi To Be Extradited To India Baba Siddique Murder Case. (Representative Image: Reuters)
Anmol Bishnoi To Be Extradited To India Baba Siddique Murder Case. (Representative Image: Reuters)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: November 18, 2025 20:05:37 IST

Who Is Anmol Bishnoi? Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother And Gangster Wanted In Baba Siddique Murder Case, Likely To Be Extradited To India From US

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, wanted in the high-profile Baba Siddiqui murder case, is expected to be deported to India from the United States. Bishnoi has been linked to multiple criminal cases, including the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, and the plot linked to the shooting incident outside actor Salman Khan’s residence. He is now under the radar of Indian authorities as they prepare to take him into custody upon his return. 

According to several media reports, the deportation process of Anmol Bishnoi from the US has been finalised. This move is significant as Indian authorities aim to break the international operations of the Bishnoi gang, which is believed to have been running from North America. 

Who is Gangster Anmol Bishnoi? 

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi is the younger brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, who has gained significant attention after being placed on the National Investigation Agency’s most wanted list, with a Rs 10 lakh reward announced for his capture. Hailing from Fazilka, Punjab, Anmol Bishnoi was named in two NIA cases filed in 2022 and reportedly fled India last year using a fake passport. He is believed to have been residing in Canada. 

Mastermind in Baba Siddique Murder

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi has been reportedly identified as the mastermind behind the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui. The 66-year-old politician was shot dead on the night of October 12, 2024, outside his son Zeeshan’s office in Mumbai’s Bandra area by three attackers. 
The Mumbai Police, in its chargesheet listing 26 arrested individuals, cited Anmol Bishnoi as the one who orchestrated the killing to “assert fear and dominance over the criminal network.” 
Authorities also recovered a voice recording from the arrested suspects, allegedly containing Anmol’s directives and motivation for the attack.

Anmol Bishnoi Named Key Accused in Salman Khan Firing Case

Anmol Bishnoi is also a key accused and one of the main conspirators in the open firing case outside actor Salman Khan’s Bandra home. According to the MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) chargesheet, Anmol allegedly told the shooters (Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal) to “script history” and fire in a way that “scares Salman Khan.” he allegedly claimed responsibility on social media, terming it a “first and last warning” to the actor.

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 8:00 PM IST
Who Is Anmol Bishnoi? Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother And Gangster Wanted In Baba Siddique Murder Case, Likely To Be Extradited To India From US

