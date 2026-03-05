LIVE TV
Who Is CV Ananda Bose? West Bengal Governor Resigns Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections: 'Spent Enough Time'

Who Is CV Ananda Bose? West Bengal Governor Resigns Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections: ‘Spent Enough Time’

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has resigned after three and a half years in office ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

CV Ananda Bose (IMAGE: X)
CV Ananda Bose (IMAGE: X)

Published: March 5, 2026 20:12:25 IST

Who Is CV Ananda Bose? West Bengal Governor Resigns Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections: ‘Spent Enough Time’

CV Ananda Bose Resigns: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has stepped down after three and a half years in office, just as the state heads toward the 2026 assembly election.

West Bengal Governor Resigns

Speaking to PTI after his resignation, Bose said he’d spent enough time in the role and was ready to move on.

Even after quitting, Bose plans to stay involved in public life. He’s gearing up for the Darjeeling Hill Festival, which the President of India will open on March 6.

On his X account, Bose called the festival “first of its kind” and said he was excited to join the celebrations.

“Darjeeling is about to make history,” he wrote. “The Darjeeling Hill Festival, the first of its kind, will be launched by the Hon’ble President of Bharat, Shrimati Droupadi Murmu, on March 6, 2026, with me in attendance. We’ll be celebrating the vibrant art, culture, and heritage of the hills and North Bengal what Gurudev called the living spirit of Sonar Bangla. One of the festival’s big highlights is ‘Roots and Rhythm,’ an exhibition of iconic artefacts from the historic Indian Museum.” 

Who Is CV Ananda Bose? 

CV Ananda Bose, a retired IAS officer from the 1977 Kerala batch, is now the Governor of West Bengal.

Over the years, he took on some big roles in government, including Secretary to the Government of India. He really pushed for affordable housing and helped shape urban development across the country.

In November 2022, President Droupadi Murmu picked him as West Bengal’s Governor. Beyond his administrative work, Bose is also a writer and public policy expert. He’s well-known for his ideas on governance and culture in India.’

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 8:12 PM IST
