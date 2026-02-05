Who Is Ishaan Tharoor? Shashi Tharoor’s Son Laid Off As Washington Post Fires Over 300 Employees- A Look At His Career, Net Worth, Wife

The Washington Post on Wednesday announced one of the largest layoffs in modern media history, cutting nearly a third of its workforce. The drastic move includes the closure of its sports desk, the shutdown of multiple foreign bureaus, and the end of its books coverage.

Among those impacted were the newspaper’s New Delhi bureau chief as well as its entire team of Middle East correspondents and editors. More than 300 employees were let go in total, including senior foreign affairs columnist Ishan Tharoor.

Who Is Ishaan Tharoor?

Ishaan Tharoor, a senior international affairs columnist at The Washington Post and the son of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, announced his exit in a social media post, where he reflected on his long tenure at the paper and the abrupt conclusion of his role.

Before joining the Post in 2014, he worked at Time magazine for eight years, first as a reporter based in Hong Kong and later as a senior editor in New York City.

Why Ishaan Tharoor Fired From Washington Post?

The Washington Post on Wednesday confirmed sweeping layoffs, calling the move part of a major organizational overhaul. The restructuring involves scrapping the sports section, reducing its international bureau presence, and shutting down book coverage.

Executive editor Matt Murray acknowledged the decision was deeply painful but unavoidable, telling employees the newsroom could no longer try to serve every audience as it adjusts to evolving technology and changing reader behaviour.

Employees learned about the job cuts via emails sent after a company-wide meeting, with the sheer scale of the layoffs leaving staff stunned across multiple teams.

The decision drew sharp criticism from former executive editor Martin Baron, who described it as “near-instant, self-inflicted brand destruction.” Journalism scholars and former Post staffers also warned that the move could cause lasting harm to one of the world’s most influential news organizations.

Shashi Tharoor’s Son Ishaan Tharoor Net Worth

As a journalist, Ishaan Tharoor’s specific net worth is not publicly disclosed. Meanwhile, his father and Poltician Shashi Tharoor’s net worth is estimated to be Rs 55 crore in 2024.

For the past 12 years, Ishaan Tharoor’s primary income came from his role as a senior columnist and the author of the WorldView newsletter.

Ishaan Tharoor Wife

Ishaan Tharoor is married to Bhumika Dave Tharoor. The couple married in October 2017. She is a managing Editor at The Atlantic. She holds an MBA from Georgetown University, where she also serves as an adjunct lecturer.

Ishaan Tharoor’s wife previously worked with CNN as a newsroom recruiter and manager. The couple has on child, born around late 2021.

