Who Is Justice Surya Kant? From Village To Supreme Court, The Rise Of India’s 53rd CJI

Justice Surya Kant has been appointed as the 53rd Chief Justice of India (CJI) and will assume office on November 24. The Union government issued the notification on October 30, marking a historic moment, he will be the first jurist from Haryana to head the country’s judiciary. He will serve approximately 15 months, demitting office on February 9, 2027.

Early Life and Education

Born on February 10, 1962, in a middle-class family in Petwar village, Hisar district of Haryana, Justice Surya Kant’s academic journey laid a strong foundation for his legal career.

Graduation (1981): Government Post Graduate College, Hisar

Bachelor of Laws – LL.B. (1984): Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak MDU is known for producing prominent personalities such as wrestler Geeta Phogat, actor Jaideep Ahlawat, and Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik.

Master of Laws – LL.M. (2011): Kurukshetra University (KUK), Kurukshetra Justice Kant topped his class. Kurukshetra University ranked 35th among State Public Universities (NIRF 2025).



From Haryana’s Courts to the Supreme Court

Justice Kant began his legal practice at the Punjab & Haryana High Court and later became Advocate General of Haryana. In 2004, he was elevated as a judge of the High Court, and in 2019, he was appointed to the Supreme Court of India.

Landmark Judgments and Judicial Legacy

Justice Surya Kant has been part of several historic and socially significant rulings:

Put sedition law on hold: directed that no new FIRs be filed until the government reviewed the colonial-era provision.

Article 370 Hearings: heard challenges to the abrogation of Article 370.

Women’s representation in the legal profession: directed that one-third seats in Bar associations be reserved for women, including in the Supreme Court Bar Association.

Electoral transparency: pushed the Election Commission to disclose data of 65 lakh excluded voters in Bihar.

Pegasus spyware case: appointed a panel to probe alleged surveillance, stating the state can’t get a “free pass under the guise of national security.”

OROP (One Rank-One Pension): upheld the scheme as constitutionally valid.

Minority Status of AMU: part of the seven-judge bench that reopened the debate.

Why His Appointment Matters

Justice Surya Kant’s tenure is expected to be defined by judicial transparency, citizen rights and gender representation in legal institutions. His journey from a rural school in Haryana to the Supreme Court stands as a testament to merit, consistency and constitutional commitment.

ALSO READ: Justice Surya Kant Appointed As 53rd Chief Justice Of India, To Take Charge On November 24