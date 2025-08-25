Who Is Kokilaben Ambani? Mukesh and Anil’s Mother Was Admitted To Hospital Last Week

Kokilaben Ambani, Mother of Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, was admitted to a hospital after her health deteriorated last week. She was airlifted in an emergency helicopter for treatment at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

However, the Ambani family has not given any official statement regarding her health.

Who Is Kokilaben Ambani?

91-year-old Kokilaben Ambani is the mother of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance ADA Group Chairman Anil Ambani.

She married the late Dhirubhai Ambani in 1955. They have four children – Mukesh Mabani, Anil Ambani, Nina Kothari, and Deepti Sagaokar.

She is considered an important pillar in the family and is known for her philanthropy, and often guides her children. She has been living in Antilla with her son Mukesh and his family.

As per reports, she was last seen at the wedding ceremony of her grandson, Anant Ambani.

She played an important role in resolving disputes between Mukesh and Anil Ambani, resulting in the division of Reliance businesses (2005), after the death of Dhirubhai Ambani in 2002.

