Who Is Menaka Guruswamy? Senior Advocate Behind Section 377 Verdict Takes Oath Today As India’s First Openly Queer MP From TMC

Today, senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy took the oath to become a Member of Parliament for the first time in India’s Rajya Sabha, and by doing so has entered into history as India’s first publicly queer Member of Parliament at a national level, a watershed moment for LGBTQ+ representation in Indian politics. Menaka Guruswamy became a member of the Rajya Sabha after being elected to it in 2026 from the state of West Bengal.

Menaka Guruswamy: Who she is, and why this moment matters

Menaka Guruswamy is much more than a politician, but a leading legal figure in India. She is among India’s most recognised attorneys, with an established reputation as a senior advocate at the Supreme Court of India. Menaka Guruswamy has participated in many historically important cases that have shaped Indian constitutional law, such as Section 377, which decriminalised homosexuality in India.

Menaka Guruswamy was born in 1974 in Hyderabad and attended some of the best universities in the world to study for her law degree, including the University of Oxford, Harvard Law School and the National Law School of India University. She has also worked at some of the best universities in the world as a professor and has provided human rights advice on behalf of the United Nations and other international organisations. Through her legal work and global acclaim, Menaka Guruswamy has earned worldwide respect.

Menaka Guruswamy oath marks historic LGBTQ+ representation

The landmark appointment of Menaka Guruswamy as an openly LGBTQ+ member of Parliament in India signifies another important milestone in Indian democracy for greater representation of varied communities publicly.

Menaka Guruswamy has consistently advocated for all individuals to be treated equally, both by the law as well as through exercising constitutional rights. Her pathway from courtroom advocate to Member of Parliament exemplifies the transition of representation from differing community backgrounds into positions where they have input and are participants in decision-making processes have begun to happen.

This step is also very significant for members of the LGBTQ+ community, which have endured an extensive legal and public process to be recognised and have equal rights associated with their dignity under Indian Law.

Menaka Guruswamy journey from courtroom to Parliament

Prior to beginning her political career, Menaka Guruswamy practised as a constitutional lawyer and established herself as an advocate for individuals and communities affected by improper legislation. She represented her clients and community members in many NPA (Non-Profit Associations) cases involving rights to an education, governance change and social justice.

Menaka Guruswamy’s role on the now infamous case in Section 377 remains one of the most recognised cases and memorable moments throughout her career. Working alongside her partner, Menaka Guruswamy challenged colonial-era laws in favour of modern law and received a Supreme Court ruling that resulted in improving the lives of millions. Menaka Guruswamy’s victory, both professionally and personally, will inspire future advocates and will provide a foundation for continued representation of a “modernised society.”

Menaka Guruswamy political debut and larger impact

Menaka Guruswamy was nominated by the Trinamool Congress to contest for and win the 2026 Rajya Sabha elections, becoming a member of parliament for the first time this year. Rajya Sabha elections occur on a continued basis throughout the year, although they are conducted at one point in time during the year in relative geographical proximity. Therefore, the election occurs every two years for members.

Following Menaka Guruswamy’s oath, she will transition from being a lawyer in the courts to drafting laws for Parliament. According to observers, Menaka Guruswamy’s presence as a member of Parliament may lead to a greater emphasis on constitutional principles, basic human rights for minorities, and responsive policymaking.

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