Who Is Nazia Elahi Khan? BJP Leader’s IndiGo Harassment Claims, Controversial Remarks Ignite Major Row

BJP Minority leader Nazia Elahi Khan sparked a major controversy after she took to the social media platform X on December 22, 2025, to post a series of messages alleging that she was harassed by IndiGo airline staff at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

In her social media posts, she raised questions about the airline’s functioning, took aim at its recruitment practices, and even dared the carrier to ban her from flying. The comments quickly ignited controversy and triggered intense discussion across social media platforms.

Why Did Nazia Elahi Khan Accuse IndiGo Staff?

In her post, Khan said she had to book an IndiGo ticket in an emergency and alleged that she experienced what she called “mini jihad” at several points of her journey, including the airline counter, the security stretch counter, and the runway coach. She named three airline staffers and accused them of intentionally harassing her because of what she described as her “patriotism.”

The owner of Indigo should listen to the Muslims supporters of bharat and pakistan and blacklist me! Because I’m not going to keep quiet! Whenever the Ummah employees of Indigo show me their Jihadi mentality! That’s when I’ll take off their hijab! It’s a challenge 🫵… pic.twitter.com/KOcoic5k74 — Nazia Elahi Khan (सनातनी) (@ElahiNazia1) December 22, 2025







She further remarked, “Whenever the Ummah employees of IndiaGo show me their jihadi mentality, that’s when I’ll take off their hijab.” Khan also claimed that the airline’s recruitment practices could threaten national security and questioned whether its employment policies were part of a “well-planned conspiracy.”

Additionally, she criticized the airline’s owner, alleging that she was promoting what she termed “liberal Hindu” ideology by hiring a large number of Muslim employees.

Nazia Elahi Khan Challenges IndiGo to “Blacklist” Her

After facing heavy criticism and trolling online, Khan shared another post in which she stood by her earlier remarks. In the follow-up message, she dared the airline owner to “backlist” her and asserted that she would not be silenced/

She also made additional controversial comments aimed at Muslim employees, prompting a strong reaction across social media. The remarks triggered widespread outrage, with many users accusing her of promoting communal hatred and making inflammatory statements against a specific religious community.

Who is Nazia Elahi Khan?

Nazia Elahi Khan, who also goes by the name Nazia Sanatani, is a BJP-linked leader, a senior advocate, and a regular public speaker. Often projected as a minority representative of the party, she is morewidely recognised for her outspoken position on Hindu nationalist issues. Over the years, she has emerged as a frequent presence at Hindu activist gatherings across the country.

Khan has consistently voiced opposition to Islamic practices such as halala, madrasas, Waqf boards, and what she terms “love jihad.” In her speeches, she also cautioned Hindu audiences about what she describes as demographic and cultural challenges. She has also amplified narratives associated with “Ghazwa-e-Hind,” a phrase commonly referenced in extremist and conspiracy-oriented discourse.