Home > India > Who is Nikhil Gupta? The Controversial Indian Figure At The Center Of A Foiled US Murder-For-Hire Plot Against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Nikhil Gupta pleaded guilty in a US federal court for plotting a murder-for-hire against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. He faces up to 40 years in prison, with sentencing scheduled for May 29, 2026.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 14, 2026 08:52:00 IST

Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Murder-For-Hire Case

The Manhattan federal court witnessed Nikhil Gupta, a 54-year-old Indian national, confess to his role in a failed murder-for-hire scheme against US citizen Khalistani separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The secret plan developed into a full public exposure that revealed Gupta’s activities to US judicial authorities.

Gupta admitted to three serious charges:

  • Murder-for-hire
  • Conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire
  • Conspiracy to commit money laundering

The plot failed to achieve its goals; however, the legal outcomes remain real because he faces a maximum prison sentence of 40 years, which will be determined at his upcoming sentencing on May 29, 2026.

The case demonstrates how US law enforcement agencies maintain their power to pursue international criminal operations. The courtroom confession provides readers who follow the courtroom events with both accuracy and responsibility, while showing that US citizen assassination plots represent a dangerous risk that results in certain defeat.

Who Is Nikhil Gupta?

The 54-year-old Indian citizen Nikhil Gupta has become associated with a major international criminal case, which the United States considers to be one of its most significant recent cases. Gupta, who presented himself as a global narcotics and weapons dealer, had been previously imprisoned for attempted murder and kidnapping offenses which he committed in India.

The events in the United States escalated into another major news story. Gupta organized a plot to kill Khalistani separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who holds US citizenship. He accepted responsibility for three major charges, which included murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Here’s how it went down: allegedly recruited by an Indian government employee, Gupta tried to hire a hitman-but the hitman was really an undercover DEA officer. He even arranged a $100,000 fee with a $15,000 advance handed over in Manhattan.

Gupta faced arrest in Prague during 2023 before US authorities extradited him for court proceedings, which led to his guilty plea in February 2026. His May 29th sentencing may result in a maximum prison term of 40 years.

US Government Response To Nikhil Gupta Case

  • FBI Statement: The case underscores the FBI’s commitment to protecting Americans exercising their constitutional rights, even from foreign nationals.

  • Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky: “No matter where you are located, if you try to harm our citizens, we will bring you to justice.”

  • US Attorney’s Office: Gupta pled guilty before Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn; sentencing to be conducted by US District Judge Victor Marrero

Indian Government’s Response To Nikhil Gupta Case

  • MEA Confirmation: On October 17, 2024, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that Gupta was no longer an employee of the Indian government.

  • Official Statement: India described the plot as a “rogue operation”, emphasizing it does not reflect state policy.

  • Internal Inquiry: An internal investigation recommended legal action against individuals with alleged criminal links.

About Nikhil Gupta’s Target: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

The general counsel position at Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) is held by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. He holds dual citizenship in the US and Canada. The Indian government has declared him a terrorist because of his political activities, but US law recognizes him as a protected citizen who exercises his constitutional right to free speech. Pannun has gained international recognition through his prominent role in the Sikh separatist movement. The foiled murder-for-hire plot that Nikhil Gupta organized targeted him because he was both a US citizen and a political activist.

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 8:52 AM IST
QUICK LINKS