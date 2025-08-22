Who Is Rahul Mamkootathil? Young Congress Leader, MLA From Kerala Faces Heat Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Rahul Mamkootathil, Palakkad Congress MLA, stepped down as the state president of Youth Congress on Thursday after claims of misconduct against him by a Malayalam actress and a writer. Though the actor did not specifically mention him, writer Honey Bhaskaran, in a Facebook post, claimed Rahul made unsolicited contact with her via Instagram.

Who is Rahul Mamkootathil?

Rahul B.R who is also popularly known as Rahul Mamkootathil, is an Indian politician from Kerala also an entrepreneur. He was born on November 12, 1989, in Adoor, Pathanamthitta. Rahul’s involvement in student politics and made the person he is now as a legislator.

Rahul started his political journey in 2006 on Kerala Students Union (KSU) while studying at Catholicate College, Pathanamthitta. Subsequently Rahul held the positions of KSU Adoor president, KSU state general secretary, and national secretary of NSUI, Rahul also had senior positions within the Youth Congress in Kerala, Before he became Kerala state president of Indian Youth Congress in 2023.

Rahul contested the Palakkad bye-election in November 2024, under a Congress ticket and defeated the BJP candidate by a margin of 18,840 votes. This was considered one of the largest victories in Palakkad in recent times. The bye-election was warranted following the resignation of Congress leader Shafi Parambil.

Most famous for being a vocal party face on TV debates, Rahul took office officially as MLA of Palakkad on December 2, 2024. Aside from politics, Rahul is well-educated. He earned a Master’s degree in English Literature from IGNOU and another in History from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University. He is also a PhD student at Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam.

Allegations Against Rahul Mamkootathil

Rini Ann George accused a “senior youth leader” of a major political party in Kerala of misconduct towards her for three years on Wednesday in Kochi. She said she went to top party leaders with complaints, but she was given the cold shoulder. While she avoided mentioning Rahul’s name, the controversy gathered steam after writer Honey Bhaskaran accused Rahul of engaging in unwanted chats on Instagram.

But Rahul himself denied any wrongdoing. He called the actress a “close friend” and also noted that she did not name him in public or register a police complaint.

Why Rahul Mamkootathil’s Exit Matters

Rahul’s resignation as Kerala Youth Congress president at a critical juncture for the Congress party in Kerala, where internal factionalism and youth leadership credibility are in the limelight. His political ascent from student leader to MLA in two decades made him a prime youth face of the party. The charges, thus, have caused damage to both his individual credibility and the party’s image.

