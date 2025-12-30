LIVE TV
Who Is Rao Inderjeet Yadav And Why Is He Under The ED Scanner? Agency Seizes Rs 17 Lakh, Five Luxury Cars And Bank Lockers

Who Is Rao Inderjeet Yadav And Why Is He Under The ED Scanner? Agency Seizes Rs 17 Lakh, Five Luxury Cars And Bank Lockers

The Enforcement Directorate raided multiple locations across Delhi, Gurugram and Rohtak in a money laundering case against Gems Tunes owner Rao Inderjeet Yadav. The ED seized luxury cars, cash and documents as Yadav, accused in multiple FIRs, is believed to be hiding in the UAE.

Rao Inderjeet Yadav is the owner and key controller of a music company known as Gem Records Entertainment Pvt Ltd (PHOTOS: INSTAGRAM)
Rao Inderjeet Yadav is the owner and key controller of a music company known as Gem Records Entertainment Pvt Ltd (PHOTOS: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 30, 2025 19:36:31 IST

Who Is Rao Inderjeet Yadav And Why Is He Under The ED Scanner? Agency Seizes Rs 17 Lakh, Five Luxury Cars And Bank Lockers

On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided ten spots across Delhi, Gurugram, and Rohtak, all tied to a money laundering case against Rao Inderjeet Yadav. He’s facing a slew of serious criminal charges, and apparently, he’s now hiding out in the UAE.

ED Raids 10 Locations In Money Laundering Case

During the raid, officers grabbed five luxury cars, bank lockers, Rs 17 lakh in cash, a pile of incriminating documents, plus digital devices and electronic data connected to Yadav and his circle.

This is all part of a bigger investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. 

The ED says this case isn’t new; it’s the result of more than 15 FIRs and charge sheets filed by police in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh against Yadav and his network. After a businessman was murdered in Rohtak last year, Yadav allegedly skipped town and left India.

Who is Rao Inderjeet Yadav? 

He owns and runs Gem Records Entertainment Pvt Ltd, known as ‘Gems Tunes.’ The company, started back in 2006, produces and distributes regional videos in Haryanvi, Punjabi, and Hindi. 

Yadav’s not exactly low-profile either; he’s got over 12 lakh Instagram followers, often posting snaps with Bollywood stars. But investigators say that’s just the surface. Behind the glitzy persona, they claim Yadav has deep roots in organised crime.

According to the ED, Yadav acted as a strongman, basically an enforcer, helping settle big-money private loans and financial disputes, often through threats and intimidation.

Rao Inderjeet Yadav’s alleged crimes

They say he used armed associates from local gangs, some with ties to syndicates overseas, to get the job done. 

The money from all these shady deals, which ran into crores, allegedly bought him fancy properties, luxury cars, and a high-flying lifestyle, all while he declared almost nothing on his tax returns.

And Yadav’s name keeps popping up in major crime cases. Last December, financier Manjeet Dighal was murdered in Rohtak, the Himanshu Bhau gang claimed it, and Yadav’s name surfaced during the investigation. That’s when he reportedly fled the country.

Then in July, there was a shooting at singer Rahul Fazilpuria’s home, and a month later, Fazilpuria’s aide, Rohit Shaukeen, was shot dead in Gurugram.

Yadav and his crew were linked to both attacks. He’s also been named in the shooting at YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s house and even shows up in the suicide note of Haryana ASI Sandeep Kumar Lathar from October.

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 7:36 PM IST
Who Is Rao Inderjeet Yadav And Why Is He Under The ED Scanner? Agency Seizes Rs 17 Lakh, Five Luxury Cars And Bank Lockers

Who Is Rao Inderjeet Yadav And Why Is He Under The ED Scanner? Agency Seizes Rs 17 Lakh, Five Luxury Cars And Bank Lockers

Who Is Rao Inderjeet Yadav And Why Is He Under The ED Scanner? Agency Seizes Rs 17 Lakh, Five Luxury Cars And Bank Lockers
Who Is Rao Inderjeet Yadav And Why Is He Under The ED Scanner? Agency Seizes Rs 17 Lakh, Five Luxury Cars And Bank Lockers
Who Is Rao Inderjeet Yadav And Why Is He Under The ED Scanner? Agency Seizes Rs 17 Lakh, Five Luxury Cars And Bank Lockers
Who Is Rao Inderjeet Yadav And Why Is He Under The ED Scanner? Agency Seizes Rs 17 Lakh, Five Luxury Cars And Bank Lockers

QUICK LINKS