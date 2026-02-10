Who Is Sarang Arun Lakhani? Everything To Know About Supriya Sule’s Daughter Revati’s Fiance

The daughter of Member of Parliament and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Supriya Sule is set to marry Sarang Arun Lakhani, a high profile marriage that has sparked interest within the political and social spectrum in Maharashtra and the rest of the world. Their engagement was announced this week when high profile individuals posted congratulatory messages on social media sealing the deal of the impending wedding. Revati is the granddaughter of a longtime political family in India with her grandfather Sharad Pawar who is a patriarch of the NCP, thus making her personal achievements of interest to the people.

Who Is Sarang Arun Lakhani? His Profile, Background

Sarang Arun Lakhani has a good business background in Nagpur. He is also the son of the chairman and managing director of the Vishwaraj Group, which is a diversified business entity and has earned a reputation outside the family business. Lakhani graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Commerce at Nagpur University and went to study management and graduated with an MBA at the prestigious Columbia Business School in 2023. Along with his successful performance in the field of study, he is also known to have been interested in sporting activities especially badminton where he has performed both nationally and internationally. Their involvement has been termed as an amalgamation of political and social eminence and the union of two families of influence.

Who Is Reported To Attend?

Also attracting attention through the alliance has been the allegedly wide backing by senior politicians. It is reported that the match was orchestrated partly by the participation of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and the political goodwill of the couple on their future was announced. Although the actual date and arrangements of the wedding ceremony remain undecided, the relatives and well wishers have already given congratulations and social media posts by the family members have added more positive feedback to the news.

