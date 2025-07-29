Who Is Veena Paswan? The Little-Known AJVD Candidate Who Is Contesting From Pipra SC, Forfeited Her Deposit In 2005 Elections

Veena Paswan is a political candidate who ran for the Pipra (SC) constituency in the October 2005 Bihar Legislative Assembly election on the Akhil Jan Vikas Dal (AJVD) ticket.

Education and Early Life

Veena Paswan, aged 35, completed her education from Middle Bihar Sanskrit Shiksha Board in the year 1989. Unlike many regional-level political figures whose early lives often remain undocumented, this detail offers a rare glimpse into her academic background.

Political Background

Veena Paswan ran under the flag of Akhil Jan Vikas Dal (AJVD), which was a minor regional party contesting in Bihar politics during the mid-1980s. The party contested several legislative assembly seats but enjoyed very limited electoral success, firmly viewed as marginal in scope and influence .

Electoral Contest: Pipra (SC) Constituency, 2005

In the October 2005 Bihar Legislative Assembly election, Veena Paswan contested from the Pipra (SC‑reserved) constituency, standing as the AJVD nominee. She secured 1,986 votes, which accounted for approximately 2.23% of the valid total, and consequently forfeited her deposit due to the low vote share. The seat was won by Krishnanandan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who received 43,239 votes, a commanding lead over all competitors.

Veena Paswan’s tally of 1,986 votes left her well behind top party contenders, suggesting that AJVD could not build major local bases in that constituency. The deposit forfeiture serves to highlight her marginal role in the contest and indicates the party’s fragile organizational foundation and low local profile.

Career and Public Life

Outside of the 2005 electoral race, there is no other public indication of Veena Paswan’s participation in later elections or public office. It seems that her political life was most likely short-lived or otherwise mostly limited to that one election. AJVD as an entity did not establish itself as a continued regional presence in Bihar politics in subsequent years.

Given the absence of details on her life after 2005, it’s hard to track any later public service, activism, or news from her life. The electoral records paint her as one of the numerous insignificant contenders in Bihar’s fractured political scene usually endorsed by weaker parties to meet the symbol allocation or representation targets, with not much competitive appeal.

Veena Paswan is named after a Jagruk-Youth-Volunteers-for-Democracy candidate who contested a reserved seat with little success and thereafter must have dropped from public notice and activities by the 2005 election. The records show that she was hopeless in that election cycle and, thus, lost her deposit, as documented by the official lists of candidates and result overviews published by the Election Commission.



Also Read: Who Is Janardan Pandit? A Glimpse Into The 2024 ABJS Candidate’s Journey From Parbatta

