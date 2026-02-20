Who Is Vinod Jakhar? Student Leader From Rajasthan Appointed NSUI National President By Rahul Gandhi

In a big moment for student politics, Vinod Jakhar has been appointed the new National President of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI). As per reports, after a long selection process with interviews and scrutiny, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi entrusted Jakhar with leading the student wing’s national cadre.

NSUI is the student organisation linked to the Indian National Congress. It works in colleges and universities and represents student interests across the country. The group has a history going back to 1971 and has had many presidents in the past. Vinod Jakhar’s name now appears on that list starting in 2026, representing Rajasthan.

Early Life and Struggles of Vinod Jakhar

According to reports, Vinod Jakhar was born on 7 September 1994 in Medh village near Viratnagar tehsil in Jaipur district of Rajasthan. He comes from a modest Dalit family. His father worked as a labourer and his mother was a homemaker. At age seven, his family moved to Jaipur after his father got a job at a private school. It was here that Vinod Jakhar got a chance to study without paying fees.

Growing up, he balanced his studies with early involvement in student issues. Vinod Jakhar studied political science for his BA and then completed his MA in sociology in 2017. He is also currently pursuing another MA in Rajasthani language while staying active in politics.

Vinod Jakhar’s Rise in Student Politics

Jakhar’s leadership journey began in 2014 when he was elected President of Rajasthan College. In 2018, he sought an NSUI ticket for the Rajasthan University Students’ Union elections but did not get one. However, this did not stop his resolve. Vinod Jakhar ran as an independent candidate and won, making history as the first Dalit president in nearly 70 years at Rajasthan University.

This victory was a major turning point in his political career. In February 2024, he was made President of NSUI Rajasthan, which shows his growing influence. He also led a 800-kilometer bicycle journey last year to raise awareness against drug abuse among youth.

New National Role

Now, as NSUI’s national president, Vinod Jakhar will be responsible for organising and strengthening the student body across India. Many see his rise as proof that student politics can open doors from grassroots work to national influence.