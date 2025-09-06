Who Really Is Ashwini Kumar? Astrologer At The Centre Of Mumbai Bomb Scare

Mumbai Police have arrested Ashwini Kumar, 51, an astrologer and vastu consultant, for allegedly sending a WhatsApp message threatening a bomb in the city. The WhatsApp message led to a high alert with the warning that “human bombs” plus heavy amounts of explosives were planted all over Mumbai.

Ashwini Kumar who is originally from Patliputra, Patna in Bihar, has been living in Noida’s Sector 79 along with his parents for the last 5 years. Talking about his family, his father Suresh Kumar is a retired government employee in the education department and his mother Prabhawati is a housewife. Kumar is a postgraduate by qualification and is an astrologer and vastu consultant by profession.

Family and Personal Life

Kumar has been estranged from his wife, Archana, and allegedly had several money-related conflicts in recent years. Police stated that his troubled personal life and conflicts might have contributed to his behaviour.

Previous Criminal History

Kumar is no stranger to law enforcement. He was arrested in 2023 and spent three months in jail; at the urging of his friend Firoz, originally from Bihar, when a case was registered against him at the Phulwari Sharif police station in Patna. Investigators suspect Kumar framed Firoz in this case by sending a terror threat message in Firoz’s name.

The Threat Message

The WhatsApp alert warned that there were 34 “human bombs” across cars in the city, according to the Mumbai Police. It said there were 14 Pakistani terrorists that entered India and there would be RDX of 400 kg in the blasts. The communication signed by a group called “Lashkar-e-Jihadi” stated that it would carry out to exterminate the Hindus, and “shake Mumbai.”

The information was conveyed to the Mumbai Police control room and noticed the Gujarat police, triggering a security audit and immediate vigilance in the state of Maharashtra.

What Police Seized When Arresting

Police seized the following during the arrest at Noida:

Seven mobile phones

Three SIM cards

Six memory card holders

An external SIM slot

Two digital cards

Other electronic devices connected to the case

Mumbai Police also confirmed that they are looking at every facet of the threat.

