Home > India > Who Was Harbrinder Singh? AAP Sarpanch Shot Dead At Wedding In Punjab's Tarn Taran A Month After Another Party Leader Jharmal Singh Was Killed In Amritsar

Who Was Harbrinder Singh? AAP Sarpanch Shot Dead At Wedding In Punjab’s Tarn Taran A Month After Another Party Leader Jharmal Singh Was Killed In Amritsar

A sarpanch from a village in Punjab's Tarn Taran, belonging to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was shot dead by two unidentified assailants during a wedding function

Published By: Debjeet Dey
Last updated: February 18, 2026 21:00:46 IST

Who Was Harbrinder Singh? AAP Sarpanch Shot Dead At Wedding In Punjab’s Tarn Taran A Month After Another Party Leader Jharmal Singh Was Killed In Amritsar

A sarpanch from a village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran named Harbrinder Singh, belonging to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was shot dead by two unidentified assailants during a wedding function on Wednesday, raising fresh outrage over the state’s law and order situation.

Based on statements from police and eyewitnesses, two unidentified assailants arrived on a motorcycle and stormed into the marriage palace where the sarpanch, Harbrinder Singh alias Happy, was attending a function with his family. They suddenly opened fire at close range, killing him instantly and leaving his cousin critically injured.

In a post on X, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the incident.

Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “Under CM Bhagwant Mann’s failed leadership, Punjab is gripped by shocking lawlessness! Two AAP sarpanches from Tarn Taran district brutally murdered at wedding functions in just weeks: Jharmal Singh gunned down on January 4 in Amritsar, and now Harbrinder Singh shot dead today in Tarn Taran. I express condolences with the bereaved families. Punjab witnessed 25 murders in January 2026 alone, and February is also seeing daily killings.”

“No place is safe—wedding palaces, courts, temples, gurdwaras, colleges—nothing! This is anarchy, not governance. Bhagwant Mann has no right to remain in the chair even for a single more day. Punjab deserves better—that’s why Shiromani Akali Dal is giving a wake-up call to all Punjabis through Punjab Bachao Rallies!” he added.

Who was Harbrinder Singh?

Harbrinder Singh alias Happy was an an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sarpanch. He was a close associate of Punjab cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.

The sarpanch was attending a event at a farmhouse on the Tarn Taran-Bathinda National Highway when the incident occurred. His cousin Jarmanjit Singh was injured in the attack. He was shot in the leg and is undergoing treatment.

SSP Tarn Taran Surender Lamba said that the AAP sarpanch died on the way to the hospital.

Surender Lamba said that no gang involvement have emerged.

BJP leader Jaiveer Shergill condemned the incident.

“Another day , Another broad daylight murder in Punjab-Murder AAP Sarpanch shot dead in a wedding function in Tarn Taran, Punjab ! Punjab is witnessing a non-stop naked dance of lawlessness & death ! Punjab needs to be saved from criminals & AAP!” he shared on X.

Killings have raised serious concerns over public safety

The killings have raised serious concerns over public safety and law enforcement effectiveness in Punjab, prompting renewed political attacks on the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government.

Last month another sarpanch and AAP leader, Jharmal Singh of Valtoha village in Amritsar district, was shot dead during a marriage function.

During a wedding ceremony at the Marigold Resort on Verka Bypass, unknown assailants shot and killed the Sarpanch, according to DCP Jagjit Singh Walia. He was affiliated with the Aam Aadmi Party.

Also Read: Galgotias University Blames “Ill-Informed” Faculty Neha Singh For China Robodog Row At AI Summit As Her “Your 6 Can Be My 9” Remark Goes Viral

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 8:58 PM IST
Who Was Harbrinder Singh? AAP Sarpanch Shot Dead At Wedding In Punjab’s Tarn Taran A Month After Another Party Leader Jharmal Singh Was Killed In Amritsar

QUICK LINKS