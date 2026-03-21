Who Was Ravi Gopal? 26-Year-Old Indian National From UP Gets Killed In Riyadh Missile Attack, Family Reveals, ‘The Call Got Disconnected After…’

INDIAN MAN KILLED IN SAUDI: On Saturday, March 21, the family of a 26-year-old man, who was killed in a suspected missile attack in Riyadh, alleged that they were still waiting for an official confirmation.

Who was Ravi Gopal?

His family said that Ravi Gopal of Baghain village in Mahmudabad Police Station limits worked as a driver in a plastic factory in the Saudi capital since September 2025.

His wife, Ritu, said last that Ravi had spoken to the family on March 18 at around 9.30 pm.





Indian Man Killed in Riyadh Missile Attack

“The call got disconnected after approximately 20 minutes, and when we called back, we got the phone switched off. We had attempted to communicate with his friends there, too, but failed to get any one,” she said.

The family additionally said that it was the following day that they were informed of Ravi being dead by his friend Ram Niwas who is a native of Barabanki and also works in Saudi Arabia.

Ram Niwas explained to them that Ravi was killed in an accident of a missile close to the factory.

Family in UP Left in Shock

Ravi had been a younger brother to Manmohan Dayal, who told them that it was Ravi who was working when he was buried in the rubble of a missile attack.

“He was taken to a hospital and doctors declared him dead. It was the body of Ram Niwas,” he said.

Dayal claimed that local police in Mahmudabad have got in touch with the family in order to get information about the incident and to establish information on Ravi on employment.

A family relative who is also employed in Saudi Arabia and is approximated to be around 1,400 km distant to Riyadh is supposed to arrive at the location in a bid to verify the death.

The family has also compelled the administration to pay restitution and also bring his body back to their village.

Mehmudabad Sub-Divisional Magistrate BK Singh informed PTI that the administration was in constant communication with the family members to make preparation of the next course of action.

The family specifics have been collected and provided to the government to take further measures. The management keeps in communication with the relatives,” Singh said.

MEA confirms death of an Indian national

Additional Secretary (Gulf) of the Ministry of External Affairs, Aseem R Mahajan said on Friday at an inter-ministerial briefing that the government had been informed late on March 18 of the tragic death of an Indian national in an attack in Riyadh but did not elaborate on the specifics.

He had condolences to the bereaved family and expressed that the Indian Mission in Riyadh is contacting the bereaved family and making arrangements with the local authorities to have the remains returned to the bereaved family early.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh also reported in a social media that an Indian national was killed on March 18.

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