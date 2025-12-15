‘Why are spectators being arrested?’: BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Questions Arrests After Messi Kolkata Event Chaos

LIVE TV
Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal and Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari on Monday raised questions over the arrest of spectators in connection with the incident at Yuva Bharati Stadium, alleging police high-handedness and political protection being extended to ministers. He said the BJP leader has approached the Calcutta High Court seeking a stay on arrests and the FIR, while also targeting the state government over alleged mismanagement, profiteering, and selective action.

BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Questions Arrests After Messi Kolkata Event Chaos. (Representative Image: ANI)

December 15, 2025 16:49:26 IST

Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal and Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari on Monday raised questions over the arrest of spectators in connection with the incident at Yuva Bharati Stadium, alleging police high-handedness and political protection being extended to ministers. 

His remarks came after Lionel Messi’s appearance at Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday spiralled into chaos, with fans venting their anger over overcrowding and their failure to even catch a glimpse of the football icon. 

He said the BJP leader has approached the Calcutta High Court seeking a stay on arrests and the FIR, while also targeting the state government over alleged mismanagement, profiteering, and selective action.

“Why are spectators being arrested? You have played with the emotions of the youth,” Adhikari said, adding that he had approached the Calcutta High Court earlier in the day. “Through my lawyer, I requested the Hon’ble Judge during the hearing that the arrests must be stopped and a stay be imposed on the FIR. Arresting people is a grave mistake,” he said.

Suvendu Adhikari Questions Police Action 

The BJP leader said many young people had spent their hard-earned savings to attend the event, with some even borrowing money because they are fans of footballer Lionel Messi. “Instead of addressing the issue, why are they being arrested?” he asked, while also questioning why state ministers Arup Biswas and Sujit Bose had not been taken into custody.

“Arrest Arup Biswas first,” Adhikari said, warning that the consequences of the police action could be serious. “If any incident occurs in the future because of this, the responsibility will lie with the state’s police minister and the police,” he added.

Suvendu Adhikari Targets CM

Adhikari also took a swipe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she had attempted to make Messi say ‘Khela Hobe’. “Instead, the game has turned against them,” he remarked.

He further claimed that ahead of a meeting on Gangasagar preparations, meetings with imams were being held at Nabanna as part of damage control. Urging religious leaders to question the Chief Minister, Adhikari said they should raise issues related to OBC certificates and the Waqf Bill.

“She had earlier said that as long as she is alive, the Waqf Bill would not be implemented. Imams should question her on that as well,” he said, also alleging discrimination when Trinamool Congress MLAs are suspended over the construction of religious places.

Appealing to minorities to vote for development, Adhikari cited Uttar Pradesh, claiming that despite having a large Muslim population, no one had been harmed or sent to detention camps.

Unfair Probe and Profiteering? Says Suvendu Adhikari on Messi Event

Questioning the investigation into the Yuva Bharati Stadium incident, Adhikari alleged that the police would not conduct a fair probe. He claimed water bottles priced at Rs 20 were sold for Rs 200, and packets of chips were sold at inflated rates.

“All these are people linked to Arup Biswas and Sujit Bose. That is why I have approached the High Court, as the investigation cannot be left in the hands of the police,” he said.

First published on: Dec 15, 2024 4:49 PM IST
