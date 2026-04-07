Delhi Assembly Security Breach: Sarabjit Singh Wanted To Draw Police Attention to Missing Nephew Case; Detailed Investigation Underway

In New Delhi, a man identified as Sarabjit Singh drove his car into the Delhi Assembly premises on Monday afternoon in an attempt to draw police attention to his missing nephew’s case.

According to police, Sarabjit’s nephew has been missing since April 1, with a report filed at the Hari Nagar police station. He reportedly believed that senior officials at the Assembly would hear his concerns.

Police said he was unfamiliar with Delhi routes and had hired two taxi drivers for Rs 2,000 to guide him after leaving the Assembly, with plans to head towards Parliament. He was later arrested for breaching Assembly security, and a case has been registered against him.

Authorities revealed that his family claims he is mentally unwell, and documents related to his treatment are being verified. He underwent a medical examination and will be produced before the Tis Hazari Court.

The incident occurred around 2:10 pm when the car entered through Gate No. 2. A citywide search led to the vehicle being intercepted in Roop Nagar around 4:15 pm, where Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended along with two others. No weapons were found, and further investigation, including call record analysis, is underway.

(Inputs From ANI)

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