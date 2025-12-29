LIVE TV
Home > India > Why Did The Indian Army Seize A Balloon? Mystery 'PIA'-Marked Object With Urdu and English Markings Found In J&K's Akhnoor

Why Did The Indian Army Seize A Balloon? Mystery ‘PIA’-Marked Object With Urdu and English Markings Found In J&K’s Akhnoor

Indian Army troops seized a balloon bearing Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) markings in Akhnoor’s Pragwal area, Jammu, triggering an investigation amid heightened border tensions and recent drone sightings along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mystery Balloon With 'PIA' Markings Found In J&K's Akhnoor (PHOTO: X)
Mystery Balloon With 'PIA' Markings Found In J&K's Akhnoor (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: December 29, 2025 18:20:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Did The Indian Army Seize A Balloon? Mystery ‘PIA’-Marked Object With Urdu and English Markings Found In J&K’s Akhnoor

Indian Army troops grabbed a balloon marked with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) logos in Akhnoor, Jammu. The find triggered an investigation into how it ended up on the Indian side.

With tensions already running high along the International Border and reports of strange things in the sky, everyone’s paying close attention.

The balloon turned up in Pragwal, a spot in Akhnoor. It had ‘Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)’ written on it in both English and Urdu. The Army picked it up and is now looking into how it floated in. Nobody has pinned down exactly where it came from or why it was there.

This isn’t the only recent incident. On November 22, border forces spotted a Pakistani drone over a village in Samba district, right along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir. Security teams are treating the sighting seriously, using it to keep their eyes peeled for anything else unusual crossing over.

Two similar incidents took place in 2021 and 2023 when Indian Army had seized similar kind of balloons with the same markings. 

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 6:19 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Tags: Akhnoorhome-hero-pos-15indian armylatest india newsPIA

Why Did The Indian Army Seize A Balloon? Mystery ‘PIA’-Marked Object With Urdu and English Markings Found In J&K’s Akhnoor

Why Did The Indian Army Seize A Balloon? Mystery ‘PIA’-Marked Object With Urdu and English Markings Found In J&K’s Akhnoor

