Why Did The Indian Army Seize A Balloon? Mystery ‘PIA’-Marked Object With Urdu and English Markings Found In J&K’s Akhnoor

Indian Army troops grabbed a balloon marked with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) logos in Akhnoor, Jammu. The find triggered an investigation into how it ended up on the Indian side.

With tensions already running high along the International Border and reports of strange things in the sky, everyone’s paying close attention.

The balloon turned up in Pragwal, a spot in Akhnoor. It had ‘Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)’ written on it in both English and Urdu. The Army picked it up and is now looking into how it floated in. Nobody has pinned down exactly where it came from or why it was there.

This isn’t the only recent incident. On November 22, border forces spotted a Pakistani drone over a village in Samba district, right along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir. Security teams are treating the sighting seriously, using it to keep their eyes peeled for anything else unusual crossing over.

One Pakistani Toy balloon recovered from open agriculture field village Gurah Manhasa (Pargwal) under PP Pargwal, PS khour.

Two similar incidents took place in 2021 and 2023 when Indian Army had seized similar kind of balloons with the same markings.

