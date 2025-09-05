LIVE TV
Home > India > Why is BJP worried about use of ballot papers in local body elections?: Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 21:00:08 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 5 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday questioned the BJP for expressing reservations about the use of ballot papers in local body elections.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, “To use ballot papers in local body elections is the decision of the government of Karnataka. Why is the BJP worried about it? The state government is empowered to conduct local body elections. Why is the BJP getting jittery about this?”

Reacting to the use of ballot papers in the BBMP elections by the government, he said that the government has taken this decision for the local body elections.

In the wake of farmers protesting against land acquisition for the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township, he said that 82 per cent of farmers have given consent to land acquisition.

He said, “They are my people. They are our farmers. I have the right to talk to them. I also know which party some of the farmers belonged to. As many as 82 percent of farmers have consented to land acquisition, and only 18 percent are opposing it. We have given very good compensation to our farmers.”

“We have to keep the entire state in mind while deciding the compensation and hence we can’t give more compensation. If the project was not needed, Yediyurappa or Kumaraswamy could have cancelled it. I did not notify this project and moreover we can’t de-notify the project until the Supreme Court gives its final orders. They can get it done from the court,” he added.

He further said that the cabinet had approved the withdrawal of several cases against those who were fighting for the language, farmers and the state.

“We have also closed cases against supporters of the BJP and the Congress. We have also closed glass cases filed against my followers. BJP had also filed cases against me and the CM during Covid. We have withdrawn cases filed against those who were fighting for the language, farmers and the state,” he said.

“The ED case, which resulted in my arrest, has been quashed. Who will set right the trouble caused to me? Those who criticised the grand reception I received after release from the jail, didn’t say a word when the case against me was quashed. There is nothing to discuss this, we have withdrawn cases against supporters of all parties,” he added. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: bengalurubjpdk shivakumarFarmersintegrated-townshipkarnatakalocal-body-elections

