Home > India > Why There Is A Boom In The Gurugram Property Market Despite The Bad Infrastructure?

Despite the complaints of poor infrastructure from the people, the rates of property in Gurugram have boomed.

Waterlogged road in Gurugram due to heavy rain (Photo Credit- ANI)
Waterlogged road in Gurugram due to heavy rain (Photo Credit- ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: September 5, 2025 16:57:48 IST

Heavy rainfall has been recorded in the large parts of Gurugram, on the outskirts of Delhi, and the people were left stranded in the traffic jams for many hours. Many commuters had vented their frustration at the poor infrastructure. One of the commuters, Sunidhi Sharma who was stuck on NH-48 had told Times of India that the roads are broken, there are a lot of bottlenecks, and the authorities work only on paper. Despite facing such grave problems, a boom has been recorded in the Gurugram property market. This space articulates the reasons for this surge in the price of the Gurugram property. 

1.    Strong connectivity to Delhi

The prices of property have surged in the past few years because it offers a proximity and connectivity to Delhi and many top-tier amenities. These amenities include the luxury shopping malls, fine dining, excellent healthcare, and a myriad of entertainment options.

2.    Increasing demand for the sustainable living

The homebuyers in today’s scenario are highly conscious of the impacts of the environment on their living standard. When it comes to Gurugram, there are enough green spaces like the Aravalli Golf Course, Leisure Valley Park and Tau Devi Lal Biodiversity Park. 

3.    NRI’s successfully investing in Gurugram

Gurugram has fast emerged as one of the most preferred destinations for the Non-Resident Indians (NRI)’s due to a plethora of reasons. Luxury houses, including the villas and mansions, are available for purchase in Gurugram at a cheaper rate. These amenities are available in other parts of India as well but at a much exorbitant rate. 

4.    Enough job opportunities

There are abundant private companies in India, especially in the IT industry sector. People who are employed in the private sector, choose to purchase a flat or any property here, to cut down the time commuting from the home to the workplace. 

Also read: Monsoon Havoc: Can Gurugram Be Saved From A Civic Disaster?

Tags: gurugramGurugram propertyGurugram property rates

