Home > India > "Will create huge number of opportunities": BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar hails PM over Research Cluster project

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 17:51:09 IST

Kottayam (Kerala) [India], September 11 (ANI): Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the ‘Thiruvananthapuram Research and Innovation Cluster (T-RIC)’ project, asserting that it would create a huge number of “opportunities” in the state.

Chandrasekhar emphasised that the project had been his long-standing vision, and he had put this mission earlier in the Lok Sabha election manifesto.

While speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, “I am grateful to PM Modi; it has been my vision to create a Trivandrum Research and Innovation Cluster. I had put this in my Lok Sabha election manifesto on things I aimed to do. My commitment to people and Trivandrum remains intact.”

He further added that he personally followed up with the Prime Minister to ensure the creation of the cluster.

“I followed through with the PM on the creation of this innovation and research cluster. I am thankful to him for it. This will create a huge number of opportunities in the state,” Chandrasekhar said.

The BJP President also expressed gratitude to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for congratulating him on the innovation cluster vision.

“I am grateful to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for congratulating me on making this innovation cluster possible. This will transform lives and futures in Kerala….” the Kerala BJP President said.

In a post on X, the Kerala BJP Chief informed that eight premier research institutions in Thiruvananthapuram have come together and formed a Research Cluster marking a new era of collaboration and innovation.

He said that this cluster will foster cross-disciplinary collaboration, attract top talent, and accelerate innovation, positioning our capital as a leading hub for advanced research and technology in the country.

“In July 2024, I had met Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh to present this proposal for establishing the Thiruvananthapuram Research and Innovation Cluster (T-RIC). It was also highlighted in my Vision Document for TVM during the Lok Sabha elections. Extremely glad to see it finally taking shape!” Chandrasekhar wrote on X.

https://x.com/RajeevRC_X/status/1966020893421047887

“The partnering institutions included Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB), Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS), Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI), National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC),” he informed. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: bjpinnovation-cluster-projectpm modi’rajeev chandrasekharshashi tharoort-ricthiruvananthapuramtrivandrum-research

QUICK LINKS