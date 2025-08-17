‘Will Expose Any Theft Of Votes’, Says Rahul Gandhi During Voter Adhikar Rally In Bihar, Poll Body Hits Back

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that he will expose any theft of votes, whether it happens in Maharashtra, Bihar, or elsewhere in the future.

His remarks came during the launch of the Voter Adhikar Rally in Bihar’s Sasaram just before the Election Commission’s press conference in Delhi on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and the vote theft allegations levelled by him.

Rahul Gandhi Again Alleged Vote Theft During Launch Of Vote Adhikar Rally

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, again alleged the Election Commission of Vore Theft, saying the entire country knows what the Election Commission is doing. “Earlier, the country did not know how votes were being stolen. But we made it clear in the press conference how votes are being stolen, “He added.

The LoP described Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) as a conspiracy by the poll body, adding that the ‘vote theft has been exposed’ and the Opposition will fight against the alleged stealing of elections.

Election Commission Rejects Allegations During PC Earlier In The Day

Meanwhile, rejecting the vote theft allegations, CEC Gyanesh Kumar said that some leaders attempted to mislead voters by spreading misinformation and creating fear about the SIR in Bihar.

Taking a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi, the CEC said during the Lok Sabha elections, over one crore employees, more than 10 lakh booth-level agents, and over 20 lakh polling agents of candidates work for the electoral process. And in such a transparent process, it would even be possible for any voter to steal votes.

What Does Rahul Gandhi’s Recent Attack On the Election Commission Mean? Poll Body Hits Back

Rahul Gandhi expanded the horizon of his attack on the Election Commission, saying, “He will expose any theft of votes, whether it happens in Maharashtra, Bihar, or elsewhere in the future.” The Election Commission has signalled for the SIR to be held in West Bengal.

His recent charges raise a question over the poll body’s credibility. He has claimed the SIR exercises may disenfranchise marginalised groups – Dalits, Adivasis, minorities. He asserted that it is a fight to save the Constitution.

However, the poll body has rejected allegations of vote theft, saying that during the Lok Sabha elections, over one crore employees, more than 10 lakh booth-level agents, and over 20 lakh polling agents of candidates work for the electoral process. And in such a transparent process, it would even be possible for any voter to steal votes.

Observing counter-narratives, analysts extract that these claims are politically charged, and legal discussions are limited. Gandhi’s challenge will operate in the court of public opinion.

Submit An Affidavit Or Apologise To Nation: Tells ECI To Rahul Gandhi

During a press conference by the poll body, the Election Commission of India explained why an oath is mandatory. He said, “Anyone who is not a voter of a particular constituency has only one option under the law to raise a complaint.”

According to Rule 20, sub-clause (3), sub-clause (b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, an individual can complain about a witness. But, before filing the complaint, he must give an oath before the electoral registration officer.

The Election Commission’s remarks came days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the poll body for asking for an affidavit over allegations of vote theft.

ALSO READ: ‘Submit An Affidavit Or Apologise To Nation’: Election Commission Asks Rahul Gandhi Over Vote Theft Allegations, Cites Electors Rules