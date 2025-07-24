LIVE TV
Home > India > Will Impeachment Proceedings Start A Fresh Government -Judiciary Face Off?

Will Impeachment Proceedings Start A Fresh Government -Judiciary Face Off?

The impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma has raised fresh concerns about a potential clash between the government and the judiciary. With over 200 MPs backing his removal, the case may reignite tensions over judicial accountability and executive overreach.

Justice Yashwant Varma Impeachment
Justice Yashwant Varma Impeachment

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: July 24, 2025 10:50:11 IST

Buckle up, because India’s about to dive headfirst into another messy standoff between the government and the judiciary. Here’s the deal: Over 200 MPs just threw down notices to kick off impeachment proceedings against Justice Yashwant Varma.

Why? Well, cops apparently found a stash of half-burnt cash chilling at his place in Delhi back in March 2025 (yeah, you read that right partially torched money, like something out of a bad crime flick). 

Now a three-member inquiry committee is poking around, and everyone’s waiting to see if this blows up into yet another full-blown turf war between Parliament and the courts. Honestly, with all the recent drama about judicial “independence” and who’s really calling the shots.

This isn’t the first time these two have butted heads. We’ve seen tempers flare over judicial appointments, contempt cases, and basically any time the courts try to check the government’s homework. The judiciary guards its patch like a jealous sibling, while the executive keeps harping on about “transparency” and “reform.” Now, with both houses getting in on the Varma saga, we’re back at that classic crossroads: constitutional procedure vs. political theater. The whole thing’s legal on paper, sure, but you’d be naive to think politics won’t muddy the waters. Both sides better tread lightly, or public trust in the courts is gonna take another hit.

Impeachment : Rare, Spicy, and Loaded With Drama

Look, impeaching a judge isn’t exactly something that happens every Thursday. The Constitution (Articles 124(4) and 218, for all you trivia nerds) and the Judges (Inquiry) Act of 1968 lay out the process, but it’s basically the justice system’s nuclear option. That means this case is gonna stir up a hornet’s nest about where judicial oversight ends and government meddling begins. If the judiciary sniffs even a whiff of politics driving the process, expect fireworks.

 Meanwhile, the government’s gonna play the “We’re just keeping judges accountable!” card. Either way, this Varma saga is shaping up to be the next big episode in the never-ending reality show that is Indian constitutional politics. 

Must Read: What Is The Precedent To An Impeachment Of Sitting Supreme Court Judge? Justice Verma Case

