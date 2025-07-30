Home > India > Women Can Now Work Night Shifts In Delhi Shops, Says Government — CCTV, Female Guards Made Mandatory

Women Can Now Work Night Shifts In Delhi Shops, Says Government — CCTV, Female Guards Made Mandatory

Delhi government has approved women working night shifts in shops and commercial spaces under the amended Shops & Establishments Act. CM Rekha Gupta said the move empowers women, positions Delhi as a 24×7 business hub, and mandates safety measures including transport, CCTV, consent, POSH committees, and statutory benefits. Approval pending LG's sign-off.

Delhi permits women to work night shifts in shops and establishments under new safety norms.
Delhi permits women to work night shifts in shops and establishments under new safety norms.

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: July 30, 2025 02:38:55 IST

Delhi government has approved a proposal allowing women to work night shifts in shops and commercial establishments. The decision was announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday and is called a “historic decision” towards boosting women’s economic participation and turning Delhi into a 24×7 business environment.

Gupta said that the policy does much more than extend working hours which is a strong statement about creating workplaces that are more open and safe for women.

 Key Highlights from the New Policy The updated provisions specifically allow female employees to work night shifts, with adequate safeguards and infrastructure. 

Employers must:

  • Seek written consent from women before assigning night shifts.

  • Provide safe transport, round-the-clock CCTV surveillance, female security staff, restrooms, lockers, and other basic amenities.

  • Set up Internal Complaints Committees in line with the POSH Act to handle workplace grievances.

Required amendments to the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954 will formally lift restrictions that currently prohibit women from working between 9 pm–7 am (summer) and 8 pm–8 am (winter). These changes await final approval from the Lieutenant Governor to come into effect.

Ensuring Rights and Benefits

To protect women’s rights at night, employers are must adhere to fair work practices including:

  • Electronic wage transfers

  • Statutory benefits such as PF, ESI, and bonuses

  • Weekly off days and overtime pay

Delhi Joins Other States

Delhi will now join states like Haryana, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, which already allow women to work night shifts. The government hopes the decision not only advances women’s self-reliance but promotes Delhi as an attractive, business-friendly destination.

Empowerment Through Practice

CM Gupta noted that this shift is ultimately about women’s empowerment and economic independence. With these policies in place, more women can pursue diverse working roles without being limited by time constraints.

This ambitious policy reflects Delhi’s commitment to gender parity at work, combining legislative change with practical protections to enable a safer, inclusive work environment.

Imagine a future in the national capital where women professionally thrive at any hour with dignity, safety, and full legal protection.

ALSO READ: Delhi High Court Dismissed Medha Patkar’s Petitions Challenging Her Conviction In Defamation Case

Tags: delhiRekha Gupta

RELATED News

Bombay High Court Dismisses Plea Against Antilia Land Sale Linked To Mukesh Ambani
Rajnath Singh: India Ready For Decisive Action If Pakistan Provokes Again
Amit Shah To Table Resolution In Lok Sabha To Extend President’s Rule In Manipur
Karnataka Lokayukta Raids Unearth ₹24.44 Crore In Assets From 5 Officials
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Conducts Surprise ITO Visit After Heavy Rains

LATEST NEWS

Turkish Airlines Plane Evacuated in Antalya After Smoke Detected in Landing Gear | WATCH
Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson Address Dating Rumors with Red Carpet Chemistry and On-Air Flirtation
Women Can Now Work Night Shifts In Delhi Shops, Says Government — CCTV, Female Guards Made Mandatory
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Go Public: Vermont Getaway Confirms Hollywood’s Newest Power Couple
Ghislaine Maxwell Offers to Testify Before Congress But Sets Strong Conditions
Trinidad and Tobago Extends Emergency as Prison Plots Threaten National Security
Renuka Shahane Heartbroken as Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Xpress Faces Uncertain Future
Student Expulsions Spark Violent Clashes Between Protesters & Police in Serbia’s Novi Pazar
Golf, Gaza & The Trump Brand: How US President’s Scotland Trip Unfolded
Anurag Basu Shuts Down Reshoot Rumors — Kartik Aaryan’s Film Set to Release On Time!
Women Can Now Work Night Shifts In Delhi Shops, Says Government — CCTV, Female Guards Made Mandatory

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Women Can Now Work Night Shifts In Delhi Shops, Says Government — CCTV, Female Guards Made Mandatory

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Women Can Now Work Night Shifts In Delhi Shops, Says Government — CCTV, Female Guards Made Mandatory
Women Can Now Work Night Shifts In Delhi Shops, Says Government — CCTV, Female Guards Made Mandatory
Women Can Now Work Night Shifts In Delhi Shops, Says Government — CCTV, Female Guards Made Mandatory
Women Can Now Work Night Shifts In Delhi Shops, Says Government — CCTV, Female Guards Made Mandatory

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?