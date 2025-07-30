Women Can Now Work Night Shifts In Delhi Shops, Says Government — CCTV, Female Guards Made Mandatory

Delhi government has approved a proposal allowing women to work night shifts in shops and commercial establishments. The decision was announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday and is called a “historic decision” towards boosting women’s economic participation and turning Delhi into a 24×7 business environment.

Gupta said that the policy does much more than extend working hours which is a strong statement about creating workplaces that are more open and safe for women.

Key Highlights from the New Policy The updated provisions specifically allow female employees to work night shifts, with adequate safeguards and infrastructure.

Employers must:

Seek written consent from women before assigning night shifts.

Provide safe transport, round-the-clock CCTV surveillance, female security staff, restrooms, lockers, and other basic amenities.

Set up Internal Complaints Committees in line with the POSH Act to handle workplace grievances.

Required amendments to the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954 will formally lift restrictions that currently prohibit women from working between 9 pm–7 am (summer) and 8 pm–8 am (winter). These changes await final approval from the Lieutenant Governor to come into effect.

Ensuring Rights and Benefits

To protect women’s rights at night, employers are must adhere to fair work practices including:

Electronic wage transfers

Statutory benefits such as PF, ESI, and bonuses

Weekly off days and overtime pay

Delhi Joins Other States

Delhi will now join states like Haryana, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, which already allow women to work night shifts. The government hopes the decision not only advances women’s self-reliance but promotes Delhi as an attractive, business-friendly destination.

Empowerment Through Practice

CM Gupta noted that this shift is ultimately about women’s empowerment and economic independence. With these policies in place, more women can pursue diverse working roles without being limited by time constraints.

This ambitious policy reflects Delhi’s commitment to gender parity at work, combining legislative change with practical protections to enable a safer, inclusive work environment.

Imagine a future in the national capital where women professionally thrive at any hour with dignity, safety, and full legal protection.

