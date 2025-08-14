LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi News: Yamuna River Nears Warning Level In Delhi Amid Continuous Rain

Delhi News: Yamuna River Nears Warning Level In Delhi Amid Continuous Rain

The Yamuna River in Delhi reached 204.43 metres at the Old Railway Bridge on Thursday morning, just below the warning level of 204.50 metres, officials said. Continuous rain in the city and heavy water release from Wazirabad and Hathnikund Barrages in Haryana and Uttarakhand are contributing to the rise.

Yamuna Water Level
Yamuna Water Level

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 14, 2025 12:13:00 IST

Delhi News: Visuals from Loha Pul showed the Yamuna River flowing steadily below the danger mark on Thursday morning as rain continued over parts of Delhi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted “slight continuous rain” in the national capital throughout the day.

Water Level Approaches Warning Mark in Delhi

Officials reported that the Yamuna’s water level reached 204.43 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 9 am, just below the warning level of 204.50 metres. The danger mark is set at 205.3 metres, and evacuation begins when the river reaches 206 metres. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to prevent flood-like conditions.

Agencies on Alert for Flood Risk

The Delhi flood control department confirmed that all concerned agencies have been instructed to take precautionary measures. The Old Railway Bridge serves as a main point for observing the river’s flow and assessing potential flood risks. Officials stated that rising water levels are mainly due to heavy rainfall in Haryana and Uttarakhand, which has increased water release from upstream barrages.

Water Discharge from Wazirabad and Hathnikund

Flood control officials said around 31,250 cusecs of water is being released from Wazirabad Barrage every hour, while Hathnikund Barrage is releasing 25,126 cusecs per hour. It typically takes 48 to 50 hours for water released from the barrages to reach Delhi. Even smaller discharges from upstream are contributing to the rising Yamuna levels.

Must Read: Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi, Jaishankar Pays Tribute To Partition Survivors

Tags: Delhi NewsYamuna Water Level

RELATED News

India Rules Out De-Dollarisation in BRICS, Emphasises Local Currency Trade
46 Dead, 100 injured as Cloudburst Devastates J&K’s Chositi on Machail Mata Pilgrimage Route
‘It Was Always The Temple’s Information Centre’…: Whistleblower’s New Disclosure In Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
India Protests Violence Against Nationals with Irish Authorities, Issues Safety Advisory
What Is The Warning Given To Air India By DGCA For The Pilot Duty Violations?

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Hints At Putin-Zelenskyy Meet In Alaska – Could Peace In Ukraine Finally Be Possible?
Mohit Suri Reveals How ‘Saiyaara’ Shook The Industry – And Why Many Actors Lost Sleep Over Its Unexpected Success
Barack Obama Personally Reaches Out To Zohran Mamdani After NYC Primary Win – Here Is What He Told Him
NewJeans Vs. ADOR Drama Continues! Mediation Fails, What’s Next?
Global Battle Against Dog Bites: From Bhutan’s Sterilisation Milestone to Cambodia’s Mass Vaccination Drive
Amid Trump Tariffs, What Do PPI Numbers Reveal About US Inflation?
A Final Symphony Of Destruction: Megadeth Announces Farewell Album And Tour
Why Did Taylor Swift’s Podcast Suddenly Go Dark? ‘New Heights’ Finally Speaks On The Shocking Livestream Blackout
Why Is the Timber Rattlesnake Considered The Most Dangerous Snake In Tennessee?
Daily Horoscope For August 15, 2025: Only You Can Make It Or Break It Today
Delhi News: Yamuna River Nears Warning Level In Delhi Amid Continuous Rain

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi News: Yamuna River Nears Warning Level In Delhi Amid Continuous Rain

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi News: Yamuna River Nears Warning Level In Delhi Amid Continuous Rain
Delhi News: Yamuna River Nears Warning Level In Delhi Amid Continuous Rain
Delhi News: Yamuna River Nears Warning Level In Delhi Amid Continuous Rain
Delhi News: Yamuna River Nears Warning Level In Delhi Amid Continuous Rain

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?