Delhi News: Yamuna River Nears Warning Level In Delhi Amid Continuous Rain

Delhi News: Visuals from Loha Pul showed the Yamuna River flowing steadily below the danger mark on Thursday morning as rain continued over parts of Delhi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted “slight continuous rain” in the national capital throughout the day.

Visuals of the Yamuna river at Loha pul as rain sweeps over parts of Delhi.

Water Level Approaches Warning Mark in Delhi

Officials reported that the Yamuna’s water level reached 204.43 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 9 am, just below the warning level of 204.50 metres. The danger mark is set at 205.3 metres, and evacuation begins when the river reaches 206 metres. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to prevent flood-like conditions.

STORY | Yamuna nears warning mark in Delhi READ: https://t.co/Khi8oNlw1W VIDEO | pic.twitter.com/jBQVZ17moE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 14, 2025

Agencies on Alert for Flood Risk

The Delhi flood control department confirmed that all concerned agencies have been instructed to take precautionary measures. The Old Railway Bridge serves as a main point for observing the river’s flow and assessing potential flood risks. Officials stated that rising water levels are mainly due to heavy rainfall in Haryana and Uttarakhand, which has increased water release from upstream barrages.

Water Discharge from Wazirabad and Hathnikund

Flood control officials said around 31,250 cusecs of water is being released from Wazirabad Barrage every hour, while Hathnikund Barrage is releasing 25,126 cusecs per hour. It typically takes 48 to 50 hours for water released from the barrages to reach Delhi. Even smaller discharges from upstream are contributing to the rising Yamuna levels.

