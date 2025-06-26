‘You Look Younger Than Me’: Sundar Pichai Surprised After meeting IIT Batchmate Now A Monk

It’s not every day you hear that a spiritual monk and the CEO of Google were once classmates. But that’s exactly the case with Gauranga Das, a well-known ISKCON monk, and Sundar Pichai, one of the most powerful tech leaders in the world.

Both studied engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) back in the day—Das at IIT Bombay, and Pichai at IIT Kharagpur. They were part of the same batch, but since they were in different branches, they never really ran into each other during college.

“You Look Younger Than Me”

Speaking at the India Global Forum 2025 in London, Gauranga Das recalled a fun and light-hearted moment when he finally met Sundar Pichai years after graduating.

“I went to IIT in the same batch as Sundar Pichai. Years later, we met, and he said, ‘You look younger than me.’ I replied, ‘You deal with Google, which creates stress. I deal with God, who releases stress,’” Das told the audience, making everyone laugh.

It was a cheeky but honest moment that perfectly showed the difference in the lives they now lead—one filled with tech deadlines and business decisions, and the other rooted in spirituality and peace.

Why Das Chose God Over Google

After finishing IIT, Gauranga Das could’ve gone down the usual road—corporate job, big salary, the works. But instead, he chose to walk away from all of it to become a monk and spiritual teacher. Today, he’s known worldwide for his teachings, speeches, and books on living a peaceful, meaningful life.

Meanwhile, Sundar Pichai climbed the ladder in Silicon Valley and now heads Google—arguably one of the most stressful jobs on the planet.

Social Media, Stress, and What’s Really Going On

During his talk in London, Das also touched on something that affects millions: social media addiction and mental health.

“We have a huge problem. Globally, 230 million are addicted to social media. In Bharat alone, 70% of teenagers spend seven hours daily online. One in seven people around the world is suffering from mental health issues,” he said.

His message was clear—digital life is making people anxious and lonely, and spirituality might just be the solution.

A Spiritual Path That Started in College

Believe it or not, Das’s spiritual journey began back when he was still a student at IIT. He started hanging out with ISKCON monks and reading the Bhagavad Gita, which got him thinking about the bigger questions in life—like what happens after death, and what’s the real purpose of life.

Eventually, he came to the conclusion that the pursuit of worldly success was not for him. Guiding souls was of more interest to him than writing software.

He had the advantage of being born in a deeply religious family following Sanatana Dharma. Thus, simplicity, humility, and education formed the basis of his living.

Not Just a Monk, But Also a Speaker, Author, and Environmentalist

When we say Gauranga Das, we don’t want you to just think of chanting and meditation. He is many things. The following are some projects he is working on today:

Running Govardhan Ecovillage, a sustainable spiritual retreat close to Mumbai

Working with UN bodies like UNEP and ECOSOC

Delivering talks at big platforms like TEDx, MIT, Oxford, and even Google

Writing bestselling books, among which are The Art of Focus and The Art of Resilience

He travels all around the world to share messages on mental health, balance, and inner peace, rendering spirituality contemporary and practical.

So, Where Did They Meet?

It’s believed that Sundar Pichai and Gauranga Das met at Akash Ambani’s wedding in 2019—one of India’s most high-profile events. That’s when the now-famous “you look younger” comment came up. And it stuck with both of them.

Das used it to make a point—not to show off, but to explain how much your lifestyle impacts your peace of mind and even your appearance.

Also Read: Indian Navy Officer Detained For Spying For Pakistan, Sent Info During Operation Sindoor, Was Paid In Cryptocurrency