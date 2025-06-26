Indian Navy Officer Detained For Spying For Pakistan, Sent Info During Operation Sindoor, Was Paid In Cryptocurrency

In a shocking revelation, Rajasthan Intelligence team has detained Vishal Yadav- a Indian Navy staff (clerk) for spying to Pakistan. It is told that he was allegedly passing information to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

The investigation tracked his online activity for months before detaining him. It is being told that Yadav was in constant comminication with a woman who identified herself on social media as “Priya Sharma”, who is believed to be a ISI operative.

Operation Sindoor-Linked Files Recovered from Navy Staffer’s Phone

Police seized Yadav’s mobile phone and uncovered years of chat histories, exchanged documents, and sensitive Navy files. Some of the material sent to the alleged ISI handler dated back to India’s Operation Sindoor a military response from May 7 to 10 targeting terror launch pads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. During interrogation, investigators found that these exchanges coincided with the execution of the Indian Armed Forces’ cross-border strikes, carried out in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam attack that claimed over 26 civilian lives.

Crypto Payments and Gaming Addiction Drove Spy Activities

One must not be shocled to know that Yadav received payments in crypto and direct bank transfers for spying to Pakistan. Police sources said he developed an addiction to online gaming and incurred significant financial losses, which may have compelled him to sell classified material. Multiple intelligence agencies are currently questioning Yadav at the Central Interrogation Centre in Jaipur. Officials aim to determine the extent of the leak and identify whether other individuals were part of the espionage network.

Yadav’s arrest follows India’s wider crackdown on espionage cases tied to the ISI after the Pahalgam incident. Authorities have arrested several individuals across the country for suspected links to Pakistani intelligence.

In Rajasthan, Shakur Khan, a government employee from Jaisalmer, was booked on similar charges. In Haryana, police detained Jyoti Malhotra, a YouTuber, for alleged contacts with a Pakistani officer from the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi. Investigators are examining her role during Operation Sindoor and her links to the spy ring.

