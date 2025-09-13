YSRCP Vows To Oppose Privatization Of Medical Colleges In AP

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has strongly opposed the state government’s decision to develop medical colleges under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, terming it as a move towards privatization. Former minister and party leader RK Roja on Saturday reiterated that the YSRCP will resist the decision “tooth and nail” and explore legal options if the proposal is not rolled back.

Roja highlighted that while Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, despite serving four terms, failed to establish a single medical college, former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy initiated the process of setting up 17 new colleges. Of these, five are already operational, five are nearing completion, and the rest are in various stages of progress.

“Developing medical colleges under PPP is nothing but privatization. We will not buy the coalition government’s argument. YSRCP will fight alongside all stakeholders until this move is withdrawn,” she declared.

Slamming TDP ministers for making “snide and uncharitable remarks” against Jagan Mohan Reddy, Roja said they lacked basic understanding of how a medical college is developed. She reminded that it typically takes seven to eight years to complete such an institution, citing the example of Mangalagiri AIIMS which took nine years.

“Ministers Anitha, Savitha and Atchamnaidu should be ashamed of parroting the lines given to them instead of opposing this privatization. I challenge them to visit the colleges initiated by Jagan and see the progress,” she said.

Roja further attacked the coalition government for its failures in healthcare, agriculture and other sectors. She accused coalition leaders of being inaccessible to people, claiming they spend weekends in Hyderabad instead of addressing issues in Andhra Pradesh.

“It is this negligence that led to the flooding in Vijayawada. Farmers struggling to get urea are left unheard while the Agriculture Minister passes shameless remarks against our leader,” she alleged.

Reiterating YSRCP’s achievements, she said Jagan Mohan Reddy had fulfilled “99 percent of his manifesto promises,” unlike the coalition government which had “miserably failed.” She termed the coalition’s recent Super Six Success meet as a “flop show,” saying key promises had vanished from their agenda.