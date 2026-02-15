Yuva Sathi Yojna 2026: How to Download Yuva Sathi Form, Steps to Apply on banglaryuvasathi.com, Eligibility Criteria, Documents Required and More

LIVE TV
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has declared that the state’s new welfare initiative, ‘Banglar Yuva Sathi’, will come into effect from April 1. Application forms for the ‘Yuva Sathi Yoja’ will be issued and collected at camps set up across every Assembly constituency from February 15 to February 26.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 15, 2026 11:54:32 IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has declared that the state’s new welfare initiative, ‘Banglar Yuva Sathi’, will come into effect from April 1. 

Under the scheme, unemployed young people will receive a monthly financial aid of Rs 1,500 to support themselves while seeking employment or undergoing skill training. The rollout is scheduled for April 1, 2026, and eligible applicants will be able to register through designated special camps. 

How To Download Yuva Sathi Form 

The West Bengal Sports and Youth Department hosts a dedicated forms section on its official website, where documents related to the Banglar Yuva Sathi scheme- including Application Form A, the Self Declaration form, and the Bank Mandate form- will be made available. Once officially released, these forms can be downloaded in PDF format. 

  • Applicants can access the download page at wbsportsandyouth.com/forms 
  • Scroll down to view 
  • Download the Yuva Sathi Form PDFs 

How To Apply For Yuva Sathi Yoja? 

Application forms for the ‘Yuva Sathi Yoja’ will be issued and collected at camps set up across every Assembly constituency from February 15 to February 26. A sample copy of the application form will also be available for download on the official website at wbsportsandyouth.com/forms

Steps to Apply Yuva Sathi Yojna 

  • Visit the official website 
  • Register using your mobile number
  • Complete OTP verification 
  • Upload the required documents
  • Submit the application and keep the generated application ID for future use. 

Yuva Sathi Form: Documents Required

 Applicants for Yuva Sathi will be required to provide photocopies of essential documents such as their bank passbook, identity proof, Class 10 certificate, and a passport-size photograph, among others.

Once the form is submitted, candidates can monitor their application status on the portal using either their application ID or the mobile number registered during the process.

Yuva Sathi Yojna: Eligibility 

The Yuva Sathi scheme is intended for individuals between the ages of 21 and 40 who have completed at least their secondary education, and the assistance will continue until they obtain employment. 

To qualify, applicants must be permanntt residents of West Bengal. Those already availing benefits under other state government welfare schemes will not be eligible for this support. 

First published on: Feb 15, 2026 11:54 AM IST
QUICK LINKS