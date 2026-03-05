LIVE TV
5 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Love, Money, Career & Health Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Astrology News

Daily horoscope for 5 March 2026: Check what the stars have in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces today. Astrological predictions for love, career, health and finances.

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: March 5, 2026 10:56:06 IST

Daily Horoscope For 5 March, 2026 

The Moon is transiting Virgo, creating an energy focused on analysis, discipline, and practical decision-making. This period comes just after a powerful lunar eclipse around Holi, which astrologers say symbolizes release of the past and emotional cleansing. The day encourages self-reflection, financial caution, and balanced decisions in personal and professional matters.

Astrology Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign

Aries 

Pisces

  • Partnerships and relationships need balance today.

  • Emotional strength may push you to close old chapters.

  • Leadership qualities may emerge in social situations.

Taurus

  • Your talent and creativity can bring recognition today.

  • Cooperation with seniors or mentors may open new opportunities.

  • Good day to showcase your skills at work or studies.

Gemini

  • A positive day for career progress and family balance.

  • Trust your instincts in financial matters.

  • Social connections may bring lucky opportunities.

Cancer

  • Emotional strength will help you handle challenges.

  • Reconnect with loved ones and focus on supportive relationships.

  • Avoid overdependence on others; take initiative.

Leo

  • Good energy for money matters and financial stability.

  • Confidence will help you succeed in personal or professional tasks.

  • Avoid staying in groups or situations that drain you.

Virgo

  • The Moon in your sign boosts confidence and decision-making ability.

  • Analytical thinking will help solve problems quickly.

  • A good day for planning and organizing your goals.

Libra

  • Maintain discipline in finances and spending.

  • Emotional clarity will help you communicate better in relationships.

  • Dreams or intuition may guide important decisions.

Scorpio

  • Old investments or past efforts may bring benefits.

  • Honesty and transparency will improve relationships.

  • Take time to recharge and avoid unnecessary conflicts.

Sagittarius

  • Career activity increases and new responsibilities may appear.

  • Creative ideas shared with friends can lead to success.

  • Maintain optimism despite temporary obstacles.

Capricorn

  • New plans and long-term goals look promising.

  • Express emotions openly rather than suppressing them.

  • Creativity at work may impress others.

Aquarius

  • Focus on self-development and financial awareness.

  • Unexpected opportunities could appear in love or work.

  • Let go of past disappointments to move forward.

Disclaimer:
The information provided in this daily horoscope is based on general astrological predictions and planetary movements. These forecasts are meant for entertainment and informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice for personal, financial, medical, or legal decisions. Individual experiences may vary depending on personal circumstances and birth charts. Readers are advised to use their own judgment before making any important decisions.

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 10:56 AM IST
5 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Love, Money, Career & Health Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Astrology News

QUICK LINKS