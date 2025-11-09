LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > After Kolhapuri Sandals Row, Prada's Rs 69,000 Safety Pin Brooch Stirs New Controversy, Netizens Say Bought Same At Rs 5/-

After Kolhapuri Sandals Row, Prada’s Rs 69,000 Safety Pin Brooch Stirs New Controversy, Netizens Say Bought Same At Rs 5/-

Prada’s latest launch, a “Crochet Safety Pin Brooch” priced at Rs 69,000, has gone viral online for its simplicity and high cost. The Italian luxury brand described it as a brass-and-cotton accessory, while social media users mocked it for resembling a regular safety pin sold for Rs 10.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 9, 2025 02:01:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

After Kolhapuri Sandals Row, Prada’s Rs 69,000 Safety Pin Brooch Stirs New Controversy, Netizens Say Bought Same At Rs 5/-

A safety pin – a dressing accessory which can be bought in just Rs 5/- to maximum Rs 20/- a bunch, is priced Rs 69,000/- by a luxuruy brand – Parada. The Italian fashion house launched a “Crochet Safety Pin Brooch,” which resembles a regular safety pin commonly sold for Rs 10 in local markets. 

The safety pin is wrapped in colorful thread and has the iconic Parada triangle logo, priced Rs 69,000 ($775). It is listed that the brooch is made of brass and cotton and measures about 3.15 inches in length, featuring intricate hand-wrapped crochet detailing.

Prada’s website describes the item as a sleek brooch enriched with a colourful crochet cord detail. The accessory comes in three distinct colour options blue and brown, baby pink with pistachio green, and orange with brown, designed to complement the autumn palette. Buyers can select any of these three designs. The brand markets the brooch as a luxury statement piece, showcasing its craftsmanship and creative finish. However, the high price of an item resembling a household safety pin has sparked widespread disbelief among users and fashion enthusiasts globally.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BlackSwanSazy (@blackswansazy)

Social Media Users React to Prada’s Pricey Brooch

The launch of the Rs 69,000 safety pin brooch triggered a wave of humorous reactions online. Social media users flooded comment sections with sarcastic remarks about its pricing. One user joked that they used to make similar items in school needlework classes.

Another commented that the same item could be recreated at home for a few rupees. Others compared the cost to the price of an entire wardrobe, while one person humorously remarked they had bought a similar safety pin for Rs 5 from Chandni Chowk. The post quickly went viral across platforms.

Prada Previously Faced Backlash On Expensive Kolhapuri Sandals

This isn’t the first time, Prada has faced criticism for its expensive products resembling traditional or simple designs. Earlier, the brand drew controversy for selling Kolhapuri-style sandals priced at Rs 1.2 lakh. 

These sandals, inspired by Maharashtra’s traditional handmade footwear, sparked outrage for their steep cost and lack of recognition for local artisans. The issue escalated further when a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Bombay High Court, demanding that Prada compensate Indian craftsmen for allegedly copying indigenous designs.

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 2:01 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

After Kolhapuri Sandals Row, Prada’s Rs 69,000 Safety Pin Brooch Stirs New Controversy, Netizens Say Bought Same At Rs 5/-

After Kolhapuri Sandals Row, Prada’s Rs 69,000 Safety Pin Brooch Stirs New Controversy, Netizens Say Bought Same At Rs 5/-
After Kolhapuri Sandals Row, Prada’s Rs 69,000 Safety Pin Brooch Stirs New Controversy, Netizens Say Bought Same At Rs 5/-
After Kolhapuri Sandals Row, Prada’s Rs 69,000 Safety Pin Brooch Stirs New Controversy, Netizens Say Bought Same At Rs 5/-
After Kolhapuri Sandals Row, Prada’s Rs 69,000 Safety Pin Brooch Stirs New Controversy, Netizens Say Bought Same At Rs 5/-

QUICK LINKS